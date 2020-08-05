Editor’s Note: Another installment in our Festival Flashback series. Today a look at the history of Salem Days, which has canceled all events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nestled between Spanish Fork and Payson at the southern end of Utah County is the city of Salem. Nicknamed the “City of Peace,” Salem is a city to be celebrated.
Each year about this time, residents of Salem prepare for Salem Days, a week-long celebration of more than 32 events that bring residents together to eat, compete and entertain.
After months of planning the event, in what was a hard decision, city leaders chose to cancel all events because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state and in the city. Not even the annual fireworks appear this year.
“For months we have been planning on holding Salem Days as we have in the past. We kept pushing the date back to make a decision in hopes that the pandemic numbers would decrease, but that is not what has happened,” said Mayor Kurt L. Christensen in a letter to the residents. “The number of COVID-19 cases have spiked in Utah, including Salem. As the Salem City Council, COVID-19 Committee, and myself as Mayor, we feel it is unsafe and unwise to hold the celebration and after voting, sadly it was determined to cancel ALL of Salem Days’ events.”
Salem Days has been going on since 1949 when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked the cities of Utah to celebrate their towns yearly, according to city history.
While residents will have to forgo event favorites like the Little Buckaroo Rodeo, Dutch Oven Cook-Off, Grand Parade and the Cardboard Duck Tape Regatta, they still have past memories from events at Knoll Park and at the Salem Pond, the focal point of the city.
History at the Pond
Salem resident Arlene Despain Wilson wrote a brief and colorful history about the early days of Salem.
The area was first called “Summer Spring” by the Native Americans that lived in the area, according to Wilson. The early pioneer settlers called it “Pond Town” and it continues to be affectionately called that to this day.
While the small community was not known for its sea ports or local witch hunts. Salem was named after Salem, Massachusetts, the birthplace of Lyman Curtis, as a way to honor him and his contributions to the new Salem, according to Wilson.
Lyman Curtis was an early Mormon pioneer and a close friend of the prophet Joseph Smith.
In the spring of 1851, David Fairbanks and David Crockett discovered bubbling springs in the area.
The two men were assigned to be local church leaders at Peteetneet Creek in Payson. They explored the area and found a large, clear stream flowing through a hollow.
“They realized that by damming the stream they could conserve the water that flowed out into swamplands,” Wilson said. “They soon moved their families and built the first dam, assisted by others from Payson who needed additional farmland. Some crops were harvested that year.”
Winter and the threat of hostile Native Americans caused the families to return to Peteetneet, but “Pond Town” had a beginning with the dammed springs. In 1852 the two founders built a second and more secure dam, but by the next year the families had moved to Peteetneet and the new settlement was abandoned.
Settlers from nearby Palmyra, fighting drought and alkali salts in the soil, decided to start over at the abandoned Pond Town. George Wilson and his brothers purchased the Fairbanks-Crockett interest and they, along with eight other families, moved to the area in 1856, according to Wilson.
It was during that same year, Curtis, joined in the new development with four of his sons.
Over the next few years, dams were built and an irrigation system developed. Homes made of adobe brick and lumber were built close together as a protection. This little fort of homes was used until 1870.
The completion of the Salem Canal in 1869 brought irrigation water from the Spanish Fork River to Salem. Curtis, who had experience with irrigation in Santa Clara (in southern Utah), directed the project to completion, according to Wilson.
“Popular crops were wheat and other grains, as well as tomatoes and peas for the Del Monte food-processing plant, located between Salem and Spanish Fork,” Wilson said. “Beginning in 1891, sugar beets were grown extensively for the factories throughout Utah Valley.”
A “beet vacation” allowed boys out of school to assist in harvesting.
The LDS Church started a co-op in Salem in the late 1860s; it operated largely on the barter system until it was discontinued in 1897. Several small stores were operated for short periods of time, according to Wilson.
In 1908, the Salem Mercantile Company was started by the James Peter Christensen family, which operated it until 1969.
Through the years the town also had a drugstore, barber shop and a saloon. A few businesses are still clustered along the highway, including four banks and three gas stations.
If you’re not familiar with Salem because of the beautiful pond and park, you might know it from its infamous “Dream Mine.”
“The ‘Dream Mine’ of John Hyrum Koyle, as well as the pond, became synonymous with Salem,” Wilson said. “Koyle dreamed of a rich ore mine on the hillside and set out to bring his dream to fruition. Selling shares in the venture, Koyle was able to have a deep shaft dug, but ore was never found.”
Koyle prophesied that the mine would provide financial support for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just before the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Koyle’s prophecies were controversial among leaders of the LDS Church, who excommunicated him in 1948, according to Wilson.
Koyle died in 1949 and work on the Dream Mine ended in the 1960s. The mine has not produced any valuable metals. However, Koyle’s followers, known as “Dream Miners,” have continued to maintain the mine and to trade stock in it. They believe that the mine will produce gold before the Second Coming and that Koyle’s other prophecies will be fulfilled, Wilson added.
While the Dream Mine might not be attracting as many gold miners as in the past, Salem is attracting more residents and businesses to its small community.
Salem has about 8,600 residents. The residents have a median income of around $55,000 a year. People are attracted to the city for its country atmosphere and slower pace of life and because residents adhere to the city’s motto, “Making Life Better.”