A lot of questions ran through Noah’s mind after he lost his job. There was a new baby at home, the holidays were right around the corner, and with them, a flu season without insurance.
“That was my biggest two things, how are we going to do Christmas, and what if one of them gets hurt?” Noah said.
The Salem family of six have turned to Sub for Santa, a Christmas assistance program through the United Way of Utah County. This is their first year with the program, although they have been a part of giving tree programs before.
The family’s four children range in age from five years old to a newborn. Noah lost his job shortly after returning from paternity leave following the birth of their youngest this fall.
Noah started orientation for a new job, but times are still tough. He and his wife were supportive of seeking assistance through Sub for Santa.
“I knew in order for my kids to have a good Christmas, that we were going to need the help,” Noah said.
They’ve received hand-me-downs from a neighborhood family for some of their children, but need clothes for their 5-year-old son. Noah said the 5-year-old is hoping to get a Hot Wheels track, that their young daughter likes princesses and unicorns, and another son is interested in anything that involves a ball. They’re also hoping to receive diapers and wipes for their newborn.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.