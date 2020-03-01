On Tuesday, Salem Hills High School senior Sydney Ward was recognized on the floor of the senate for receiving the Prudential Spirit of Community award for her service in the community. Sydney was one of two students in the state to receive the award that honors young people around the country for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
Being recognized on the floor of the senate was fitting for the high school senior, as much of her volunteer work has been done to promote civic engagement in the youth.
According to Sydney, when she was 13 years old, her mother took her to a political convention to nominate county and state candidates. While she spent most of the day handing out fliers, it was then when she realized she wanted to have a voice.
“While helping at the convention, I realized then and there that I wanted to have my own voice heard in that process,” Sydney said.
Sydney began working hard at her school to educate students on the power of their voices, and how to use them for the betterment of their own futures. Beginning her freshman year, she participated in and helped carry out “mock voting” experiences where students not yet old enough to vote could be informed and cast their vote. She even created a nonprofit called Project 320 where she and other members off the organization plan social media campaigns, post candidate platforms on their website, and organize events with local officials like meet and greets and town hall meetings.
“When I started the mock elections and nonprofit, it was in 2016, which was a very politically charged year,” Sydney said. “I felt like doing this would create a safe place for the youth to talk about it in a meaningful way. I also wanted to create something that would last even after I graduated, so students could continue to be informed and involved.”
While the project began during a presidential election year, Sydney said that she hoped the project would also help the youth to be engaged in happenings at the state and local levels.
“I want the youth to know how important it is to be involved in politics, and by that I don’t mean fights in Facebook comments,” Sydney said. “It often seems like the status quo is apathy. People want to accept that what we have is OK, or do nothing about it even if they don’t. I want our youth and adults to reject apathy in favor of sharing how legislation can make the world we live in better.”
Payson City Council member, and Sydney’s debate coach at school, Doug Welton says it is important to have young people like Sydney doing what she’s doing.
“Sydney is basically implementing, as a high school student, what I hope all of my students will do as they go out into the world,” Welton said in an email. “My goal is to have students who are involved in their communities, are civically engaged, and who are willing to participate in meaningful civic discussions. Sydney is already checking all of those boxes.
As elected officials, we have worked hard to encourage residents to get involved, and to share their voice, particularly in regards to the master planning Payson and Utah County are participating in. We get a decent representation from middle aged and older residents; we rarely get any youth or young adults. It is vitally important that the youth have a voice, that they know their voice can make a difference, and that they understand that decisions made today may impact them for a long time. I am incredibly pleased that Sydney is encouraging the youth to get involved. She is completely deserving of the service award, and I am so happy for her.”
In the coming months, Sydney will head to Washington, D.C. There she will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia, where 10 students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020. As for after graduation, Sydney says that she plans on going to school to study the intersection of civic engagement, as she continues her work in educating the youth and young adults about issues that will impact their futures.