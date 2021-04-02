The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping people from holding Easter egg hunts and visits with the Easter Bunny this year.
Spanish Fork
The Spanish Fork Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.
The event, being held as a drive-through, will be from 9 to 10:20 a.m. Saturday, at the Spanish Fork Sports Park, 295 Volunteer Drive.
There will be 10,000 colorful stuffed eggs, prizes, Miss Spanish Fork Royalty and the Easter Bunny on hand.
Springville
Easter At Jake's Harward Farms will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last until about 11:30 a.m. Harward Farms is located at 950 W. 400 South.
People need to bring their own Easter baskets, or bags for hunting. The city asks that everyone respects each other's space (6 feet social distancing) and recommends masks, although they will not be enforced.
Further goings on at Jake's:
Food trucks
Breakfast food trucks will be available including:
• The Lost Bread (gourmet French toast and grilled cheese -- Food Network award winner).
• Art City Donuts (mini donuts).
• Kona Ice (shaved ice and drinks).
• Silo -- This belongs to Harward Farms, and they will sell some of their salsa, honey, etc. and the farm will have cold drinks available at low prices.
Raffle:
Free Raffle with prizes (raffle is for kids only). Guests have to be present to win. There will be bikes, games, etc. for the raffle.
Egg Hunt
Egg Hunt will have lots of stuff to search for. Children will be divided by age groups for the hunt to make it more fair.
The Easter Bunny will be available to take photos with the children.