A 29-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting her sibling and others who awakened her and accused her of being intoxicated.
At approximately 5:10 a.m., Salem City police officers responded to a disturbance at a residence. Upon arriving, an officer made contact with three individuals on the front porch.
A male reportedly told the officer that he had gone into Ashley Shay Hall's bedroom and found her unconscious. He then attempted to wake Hall up multiple times before she responded and became aggressive.
She reportedly started hitting herself in the head, and an individual attempted to hug her to protect herself. She then began hitting the individual once he let her go.
According to a probable cause statement, Hall's sibling began confronting her about taking medication and being intoxicated, later flushing the pills down the toilet.
Hall then allegedly began hitting her sibling in the face. After her sibling left the room, Hall allegedly began hitting the male with an aluminum baseball bat before calming down.
When the officer arrived, Hall could be heard yelling from the basement, according to the probable cause statement.
Law enforcement began asking Hall about what happened, and Hall reportedly said that her sibling is a drug dealer and they were trying to get her out of the house. As the officer started asking her about the events, she stated she knew her rights and wanted legal representation before speaking with law enforcement.
After letting Hall know that she was under arrest, she reportedly started yelling and saying the officer was violating her rights. After being placed in the police vehicle, Hall started banging her head against the bars over the window, according to the probable cause statement.
Hall was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, intoxication, disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault. She is actively being held without bail.