Cherry Hill Farms in Santaquin holds a special place in Derek Rowley’s heart. The south Utah County fruit farm where Rowley spent his childhood picking cherries, peaches and apples with his cousins during the summer harvest, a time of year when the various fruits are ripe and ready for market.
“I grew up on the farm,” Rowley said during an interview Thursday. “My dad is one of six brothers that owns it.”
Decades later, Rowley wants to give Utah County residents who weren’t raised on a farm an opportunity to experience the thrill of shaking a full cherry tree until the ground shakes or watching machines harvest tens of thousands of gem-resembling fruit.
So, the great-grandson of Cherry Hill Farms’ founder had the idea of holding a harvesting tour, open to the general public, where people from around the county and state could get a glimpse into how their food is made.
“This is our first time,” Rowley said about the harvest tour, which he organized and is in charge of. “We’ve never done it before. Honestly, the farm has always been really closed off. A lot of that is because of liability and things like that, and this is the first year that we’ve kind of said, you know what, we’re going to try our best to do a little more community outreach, show people how and where their food comes from, why we grow it the way we do, why we do the things we do, what organic actually means.”
Cherry Hills Farms held multiple tours throughout mid-July, where attendees rode around the farm in wagons and learned about the different types of fruit grown.
Nearly 300 people attended the first tour, according to Rowley, which took place on Wednesday evening.
“It was great,” Rowley said about the first tour. “They come and we put them on some fun wagons and we drive them around the farm, and it’s really to teach people. We teach them a little bit about the different apples that we grow, and why we grow them the way we do. And then we show them our peaches and we show them the cherries.”
Harvest were also held at Cherry Hill Farms’ second location in Caldwell, Idaho, according to Rowley.
“It’s a pretty unique experience that most people have never had or felt before,” he said.
The tours took place weeks after reports locally and across the country that the agriculture sector has been among the industries hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The supply chain’s been a little bit weird,” Rowley said about how farms like Cherry Hills Farms have been impacted by the pandemic. “So there’s been different shortages in different agriculture industries (and) throughout the stores and things like that.”
When asked about how the global health crisis has impacted day-to-day operations on the farm, Rowley said “the biggest difference is just people are being a lot safer.”
“We have to take temperatures, people have to wear masks,” said Rowley. “I know it’s been a little more difficult finding people to come work on the harvest. Because people are a little more nervous to go out in the current situation.”
In addition to giving Utah County families an enjoyable weekend activity, Rowley said the purpose of the harvest tour is “really trying to teach people a little bit more about where their food comes from and how it gets there.”
“It’s really focused on education,” he said.