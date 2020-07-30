Editor’s Note: This installment of our Festival Flashback series focuses on the history of Santaquin’s Orchard Days.
Straddled between Utah and Juab counties is the agricultural and farming community of Santaquin.
During the last days of July and early August each year, the town of just under 14,000, spruces up for the Santaquin Orchard Days. This year that celebration has been diminished because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santaquin’s Orchard Days started as Cherry Days several years ago, but cherries weren’t the only fruit harvested in the city. There were apricots, pears, peaches and apples, too. In 2010, according to city history, the name was changed to Orchard Days representing all of the fruit that is grown and marketed from the orchards of Santaquin.
While a small city, the events for Orchard Days are so numerous a magazine is typically printed to feature them all. However, the changes this year have left the city opting out of producing and distributing a magazine.
Typically there would be a parade, rodeo, carnival, scavenger hunt and several other family-friendly activities.
The city is providing an online version of the magazine, however. Events will be advertised on social media and on the city’s website at http://santaquin.org.
One thing for sure is Orchard Days 2020 will have a fireworks show larger than any year before. City leaders are saying it will be able to be seen from almost any location in the city.
The fireworks will be launched Saturday at 10 p.m. at the Santaquin Rodeo Arena at 225 S. 450 West.
The best seats for the pyrotechnic display will be at Centennial Park, Santaquin Elementary and surrounding areas. No one will be permitted inside the firework staging area.
The city would like to thank Mark Robbins’ crew, local firefighters and other volunteers for making this show bigger than ever.
Santaquin history
In a history of Santaquin compiled by Myron V. Olson, he describes Santaquin as being in a picturesque and beautiful site with a view of Utah Lake and Mount Timpanogos to the north, and just about 70 miles south of Salt Lake City.
“Originally called Summit City because of its location at the summit dividing line between Utah and Juab valleys, it was settled in late 1851 by pioneers who were helping settle Payson, located about 6 miles to the north,” Olson said. “Abundant water, plenty of fertile land for farming and abundant groves of trees for firewood, fence posts and cabin logs made this an ideal place for a community.”
Olson notes that a friendship developed between local Indian Chief Guffich and Benjamin F. Johnson, leader of the original pioneers, which enabled them to settle peacefully in the area.
“By 1853, the settlement had grown sufficiently to become known as Summit Creek Precinct No. 7,” Olson said. “Soon after, however, the Walker War broke out, and the settlers were forced to move for safety to Payson, where they remained until 1855.”
Around this time, a fort was built according to plans furnished by architect Truman O. Angell. Angell is noted for being the architect for the Salt Lake, St. George and Logan LDS temples, as well as the Lion House, Beehive House and Salt Lake Tabernacle.
“After its completion, the settlers moved back to the town in the spring of 1856,” Olson said. “One night soon after resettlement, Chief Guffich came secretly to warn Johnson of an impending raid by young braves, including his son Santaquin.
“The settlers quickly left, and when the raiders found the fort deserted, Chief Guffich explained to them that the white men were good people and that the Great Spirit had warned them of the attack,” Olson said.
It was claimed that from that day peace was made between the local Indians and the Mormon pioneers.
“It was decided to name the town after Guffich, but he declined the honor and asked that the settlement be named ‘Santaquin’ for his son,” Olson said.
Like most of the other small towns in Utah County, one of the first buildings to be built was a rock schoolhouse. It was built inside the fort in 1856.
“It was stoutly built and served the public for many years and was still being used into the 1980s,” Olson said. “It was not until 1896 that the first local church building was constructed.”
Up to that time, according to Olson, religious meetings were conducted in the school building. The old schoolhouse went on to serve as a senior citizens’ center and a veterans’ memorial hall.
“In addition to farming, early industries included sawmills, a flour mill, a molasses mill and a furniture shop,” Olson said. “A silk industry was started with the planting of mulberry trees, some of which still remain in the city.”
Until 1875, the primary means of transportation in and out of Santaquin was by horse and buggy. In 1875, the Utah Southern Railroad completed a line to Santaquin, Olson noted.
“About that time, rich ore was discovered in the Tintic area. Several mines were discovered on Santaquin ridge, or Dry Mountain, with some copper, lead, silver and zinc being mined; the Union Chief mine was the most prosperous,” Olson said.
Following serious flooding in 1949, the Summit Creek Canal and Irrigation Company was given approval to construct a reservoir west of the city; on several occasions it has prevented disastrous damage to the community, according to Olson.
“A diversion dam was completed and more than 10,000 feet of concrete pipe laid in 1971, which proved to be an efficient method of conserving valuable water resources,” Olson said. “Irrigation methods changed to sprinkling systems or drip systems, enabling farmers to efficiently irrigate land that was not level, bringing more farmland into production.”
About the same time the U.S. Steel Geneva Works plant was built, in the mid-1940s, Santaquin farmers planted large orchards replacing wheat fields and pasture lands. The construction of huge cold storage facilities was built for the fruit and created many jobs in the community, according to Olson.
Another boost to the economy and population came in 1968 with the completion of Interstate 15 through the town.
Santaquin’s Main Street still boasts having a few stores and restaurants — but agriculture rather than retail remains the big business in one of Utah County’s smallest towns.