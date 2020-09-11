Both the William and Ether Hollow Fires continue to burn in southern Utah County after target shooting was discovered as the cause.
The William Fire, burning near Santaquin, was mapped at 4,329 acres with 12% containment as of Friday, which was a decrease for both from previous reports.
The public information officer for both fires, Kait Webb, said the change was due to better mapping on Thursday, which allowed crews to get a better look at the fire and a more accurate picture.
The Ether Hollow scene was mapped at 869 acres and was 49% contained as of Friday.
With regards to weather, Webb said it is getting warmer and drier but crews expected minimal fire activity and behavior on Friday.
"It's really minimal on both of them," Webb said of the fire activity. "The primary activity is in areas where it's really inaccessible, very steep and rugged terrain, and we haven't been able to get firefighters in there directly. It's been mostly air support from when it's started until now."
Webb added that most of the smoldering and burning is a result of isolated pockets of heavier fuels. Crews have been unable to access these due to the rugged terrain of both fires.
With that rugged terrain also comes some safety concerns for crews on the ground. Webb said those worries come with the difficulty they have seen getting crews into isolated areas and the need to fly them in.
"A concern with that is if someone is injured and we need to get them out of there quickly, it's a little bit of a slower response in terms of needing to get aircrafts up there and extracting them that way," Webb said.
Other concerns for crews include rolling rocks and fire debris due to the rugged terrain and foot trip hazards. While these are what crews are facing on the ground, there were no injuries as of Friday morning.
As for proximity to housing, the Ether Hollow Fire did force some evacuations that were then lifted, but fire crews worked Friday to lay about 2 miles of hose along Hobble Creek Canyon Road, according to a press release.
The release added that the fire line will only be used to stop progression of the fire if it moves north and threatens houses in the area.