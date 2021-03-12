Santaquin City is asking Utah and Juab county officials to adjust the boundary between the two counties to accommodate population growth and promote “agritourism” in the small south Utah County city.
Santaquin is primarily located in Utah County, but a small portion of the southern end of the city extends into Juab County.
The proposed property line adjustment would take a portion of Juab County property in southern Santaquin and give it to Utah County. In return, Juab County would receive a comparably sized portion of Utah County land just west of I-15.
During a Utah County Commission work session on Wednesday, Santaquin City Manager Ben Reeves said adjusting the boundaries “is something that our community has been looking at for quite some time” as officials try to figure out “how to continue to grow our community … but do so in a way that protects the agricultural integrity of our area and our region.”
One problem with the current boundaries, Reeves said, is that an incoming 472-unit housing complex would extend into Juab County, meaning residents would be taxed by both counties.
A bigger problem, he said, is that with the current boundaries, the city misses out on some of the economic benefits that other rural communities receive, including funding from the Utah Community Impact Board, “because we’re part of the economic prosperity of Utah County.”
“And yet, we’re a very small bedroom community that doesn’t have a huge tax base. And so we don’t have the benefit of having the big tax base that the rest of Utah County has. So we’re kind of in between and we kind of have the worst of both,” the city manager said.
A draft resolution presented to the Utah County Commission states that the area that would transition from Utah County to Juab County “is intended to be developed as a destination for agricultural tourism development and/or for the construction of governmental properties.”
Reeves noted that the city collaborates closely with Utah State University and its College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, but added that “there’s some political elements that make it difficult for Utah State University to grow in the Wasatch Front counties.”
“But the real key aspect is being able to tie in and tap into the CIB funds and … to try to invite Utah State University to come into this area,” he said. “And we think that the best way to start that is by inviting Utah State University to come into our community. And the best way to do that is to invite them into a non-Wasatch Front county.”
The draft resolution further states that the boundary change would “eliminate questions over jurisdictional authority for such things as taxing authority, school districts, prosecutorial and jail services, etc.”
Reeves said the next step would be for the Utah County Commission and Juab County Commission to pass a resolution approving the boundary change. He noted that Juab officials have been “very supportive” of the idea, though there have been some complaints that it creates “a little bit of an odd shape.”
Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich asked why they don’t adjust the city boundaries to match the county line. Reeves replied that the city would lose the interchange and the property rights of homes that are already built.
“So it would be very complicated,” he said.