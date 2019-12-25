If you know Jerry Gallacher, you probably have received one of his award-winning smiles. He believes in making people smile and wants to see one smile a day.
Gallacher is turning 80 on Christmas and his friends and work associates would like to turn the tables on him.
“He is such a good man,” said Kregg Chidester, administrator at Parkway Health and Rehab in Payson. “Jerry is the kind of guy that every manager wants on his team. Jerry always has a smile and a good attitude. He truly loves his job and the residents he serves. We need more people in the world like Jerry.”
Although Gallacher retired in 1999, he still drives patients to doctor’s appointments for Parkway Rehab.
“Some would say driving people to doctor’s appointments and picking up people from the hospital is not a glamorous job, but Jerry finds it very fulfilling,” Chidester said.
Gallacher is kind and gentle with all the patients he meets, according to Chidester.
“I love bringing in the new admissions,” Gallacher said. “I am the first person they meet from Parkway and I want to make sure they get off on the right foot.”
He was born James Gerald “Jerry” Gallacher on Dec. 25, 1939. Growing up in Salt Lake City, while not wealthy, he never felt poor.
Gallacher graduated from Granite High School and, when he was 19 years old, went with his brother to a local Dairy Queen.
“I saw the girl behind the counter and knew she was the one,” Gallacher said. He married Karren Kramer 60 years ago this coming May 21. They have eight children, 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
According to both, they are great competitors when it comes to fishing. They love to fish at Otter Creek in Sevier County and Karren Gallacher said she always has the biggest fish.
She also says that everything Jerry does he gives 120%. “He is a hard, hard worker.”
Throughout his business career, Gallacher worked for International Harvester, Wholesome Bakery and semi-retired from Electrical Wholesale Company.
There are lots of stories around the neighborhood about Gallacher according to his wife, but the famous Gallacher line the neighbors have given him expresses his desire to be with people.
“Gallacher goodbyes take longer than the visits,” Karren Gallacher said.
She added, “He tells me he loves me every day. I know there’s a lot of women who would like their husbands to do that.”
Jerry has a special plaque on his wall in his home that says, “The only thing I’ve ever asked of any man or woman in this life is just be my friend.”
“There have been a lot of people who haven’t had love,” Gallacher said. “A lot of people don’t feel like they have a lot of hope.”
That is part of Gallacher’s mission: to give people hope.
For many years, Jerry Gallacher was a respected business executive, managing large accounts in multiple states and regularly doing millions of dollars in business, according to Chidester.
Now, his goal is to take pleasure in his current job, smile a lot and love people.