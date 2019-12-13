If you’ve ever wondered what the day-to-day life of a police officer is like, or wanted to strengthen ties between law enforcement and the community they serve, you now have your chance.
On Dec. 5, the Santaquin City Police Department announced that it had begun accepting applications for the department’s third annual Citizen’s Academy, a weekly, two-month program that teaches residents about police procedures, city ordinances and citizen rights.
“The Santaquin Police Department takes pride in our community,” the Citizen’s Academy page on the department's website reads, “and understands the importance of establishing and maintaining community partnerships between the police department and the individuals and organizations we are committed to serving.”
The three goals of the program are to give citizens insight into police department operations, strengthen community relations and “to create an environment that is conducive to constructive feedback from citizens,” according to the police department website.
Corporal Rich Glenn said the department started the program to help the community get to know their police officers “on a first-name basis.”
Throughout the eight-week program, participants will go over firearm safety, building safety and police investigation protocol, said Glenn, who described the program as being like “drinking water through a fire hose as far as (the) information they are getting.”
Participants also learn about internal affairs and police shooting investigations to see “how we hold ourselves accountable and how the public can hold us accountable.”
The academy incorporates VirTra, a law enforcement training simulator that puts citizens in real-world scenarios that police officers find themselves in, such as making a traffic stop or responding to a domestic violence incident.
“It’s kind of an eye-opening experience for them,” Glenn said, adding that participants write an incident report on each of the simulations they participate in.
Toward the end of the program, Citizen’s Academy participants head to court and testify in a mock trial complete with a judge, prosecutor and public defender.
At the end of it all, those who complete the program are awarded a certificate and T-shirt.
The biggest goal of the program, according to Glenn, is for members of the community to learn “whatever they want to know” and ask questions they have wanted to ask but have never had the chance.
“It’s awkward to just walk up to an officer and ask them,” the corporal said.
The third annual Citizens Academy will be begin on March 2 and continue until May 4 and typically enrolls up to 10 people. Classes will be held every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m, with the exception of the first week of April.
Those interested in participating in the Citizen’s Academy should contact the Santaquin Police Department at 801-754-1070 or police@santaquin.org. Applications are available online and include a liability waiver and a criminal history background check.
Other cities in Utah County, including Orem and Provo, have their own Citizen’s Academies.