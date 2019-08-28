Dozens of people showed up to the first of five town hall meetings about a proposed $12 million bond to build an aquatics and recreation center for Santaquin.
Earlier this month, the Santaquin City Council approved sending the question to the ballot on Nov. 5 for whether to issue $12 million of general obligation bonds to finance acquisition, construction and equipping an aquatic recreation center.
The project comes after a $6 million cultural center including a library and senior center was voted down by residents in 2017.
After that was voted down, Santaquin conducted a series of surveys to see what residents would actually want to see in the city. An aquatics center was top of the list.
This new proposal is the result of what residents responded on those surveys, said city manager Ben Reeves.
Reeves shared information about the cost, operations and location of the proposed new aquatics and recreation center to an audience of several dozen attendees at the first in a series of five town halls on the topic leading up to the election.
The city has conceptual and schematic designs for a new facility, and has a purchase option agreement in place to buy an old fruit processing building for the facility. That building is located off of Santaquin’s Main Street, Reeves said, meaning it would be conveniently located for residents.
Remodeling an existing building would allow for about two to three times the square footage of building new construction, Reeves said.
The proposed, defeated cultural center would have cost $417 per square foot for 14,400 square feet. This proposed aquatic center would be 66,000 square feet, but would come out to about $181 per square foot, Reeves said.
The plans include an indoor pool, a lap pool, an indoor kids pool, indoor court space, indoor track, cardio and weightlifting with an aerobics room and an indoor turf area for indoor soccer. The plans also include a banquet hall that can be used for city events and senior center as well as by the public for weddings and parties, and a childcare area so parents can drop off kids while they exercise.
In addition to the bond on the ballot, Reeves said the city is looking at going after grants, donations and other partnerships to supplement the cost of the project. The Erkenbracks, who own the building where the proposed center would be located, have already agreed to donate about $300,000 worth of land, Reeves said.
Contingency costs are built into the $12 million, Reeves said, and $12 million is the maximum amount the city would spend on the facility.
The bond would raise property tax on the average Santaquin home by about $218 per year, Reeves said, and would create about 200 jobs. Three of those would be full time, while the rest would be part time positions.
Reeves said more information will also be shared on the city website, social media and newsletters so that voters can have the information needed to make the best decision in November.
Ten minutes were given to two people to speak for and against the proposal.
David Hathaway spoke against the proposal, saying that there are higher priorities in the city budget that need to be paid for. Wages and benefits continue to go up, and Hathaway said he had to look at the increase from the perspective of someone who has a fixed or low income.
“I’m not against a swimming pool,” Hathaway said. “But I am against a $12 million bond.”
Councilmember Nick Miller spoke in favor of the bond, saying he particularly liked the 200 jobs that would be created by the center.
“I think this will really help our youth,” Miller said. “Youth don’t really have a lot of opportunity to work around here.”
The rest of the town hall meetings will be held at the following times and places:
- 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Apple Valley Elementary at 105 E. 770 North, Santaquin.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Apple Valley Elementary at 105 E. 770 North, Santaquin.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 24, tour of proposed site located at 580 W. Main St., Santaquin.
- 9 a.m. Oct. 5 tour of proposed site location at 580 W. Main St., Santaquin.