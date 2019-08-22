Santaquin will be holding a series of town halls for its residents to see if they will approve a $12 million bond this election.
On Tuesday, the Santaquin City Council approved sending the question to the ballot on Nov. 5 for whether to issue $12 million of general obligation bonds to finance acquisition, construction and equipping an aquatic recreation center.
Now, it’s a matter of whether the residents will vote it through.
In the meantime, the city will hold six town hall-style meetings to inform the public about what the plans entail.
At these meetings, the city will be sharing information about costs, location and designs for the proposed aquatic recreation center, said Santaquin City Manager Ben Reeves.
“We’ve done conceptual and schematic designs of a new facility, and we have a purchase option agreement in place to remodel an old fruit processing building within the community for a new recreation center,” Reeves said.
The plans include an indoor pool, a lap pool, an indoor kids pool, indoor court space, indoor track, cardio and weightlifting with an aerobics room, an indoor turf area for indoor soccer and a banquet hall that can be used for city events and senior center as well as to the public for weddings and parties and a childcare area so parents can drop off kids while they exercise.
In addition to the bond on the ballot, Reeves said the city is looking at going after grants, donations and other partnerships to supplement the cost of the project.
Reeves said more information will also be shared on the city website, social media and newsletters so that voters can have the information needed to make the best decision in November.
The town hall meetings will be held at the following times and places:
- 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Recreation Building, 190 S. 400 West, Santaquin.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Apple Valley Elementary at 105 E. 770 North, Santaquin.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Apple Valley Elementary at 105 E. 770 North, Santaquin.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 24, tour of proposed site located at 580 W. Main St., Santaquin.
- 9 a.m. Oct. 5 tour of proposed site location at 580 W. Main St., Santaquin.