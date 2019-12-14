Wendy is a single mother of four whose youngest daughter was born in August. She works in the kitchen of a rehab facility in Payson, but lately there’s been a shortage of residents. As a result, Wendy said her hours have been cut and she’s only able to work two days a week.
“I’ve been trying to see if I can work more hours,” the Santaquin resident said. “There’s not many days that my supervisor can give me.”
With limited work opportunities, Wendy said she is struggling financially.
“Especially right now for Christmas,” she said.
Wendy’s 11-year-old daughter needs a winter coat this year, as well as pants, socks and shirts. She wears a size 12 in girl’s pants, a medium in girls’ shirts and a 5 in girl’s shoes. Her favorite books are “The Lightning Thief,” “Stolen Children” and the “Harry Potter” series. Gifts she would like to receive this year include a fuzzy blanket, nail polish and scrunchies.
The 10-year-old also needs winter clothes and wears a size 10 in girl’s pants, a small in girl’s shirts and a 4½ in girl’s shoes. She likes reading Junie B. Jones books, “Ella Enchanted” and “The Chronicles of Narnia” series. This year she is asking for a plush dog, scrunchies and a fuzzy blanket.
The only boy in the family, who is 4, needs a winter jacket, socks, shirts and pants. He wears a toddler’s size 6 in pants and shirts and an 11 in toddler’s shoes. He likes Dr. Suess books and his favorites are “The Cat in the Hat” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” His favorite toys are toy cars, stuffed animals (preferably dogs) and building blocks.
The youngest, who is only 4 months old, needs a winter beanie, jacket, shirts, pants and socks, all in infant sizes. Her mom wants to get her Dr. Seuss books and “I Love My Mommy” by Giles Andreae. She also needs a blankie, a stuffed animal and a binky.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.