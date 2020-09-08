Weather conditions affected the William Fire near Santaquin on Tuesday, both with a positive and negative effect.
The fire, which started Sunday afternoon, had burned approximately 4,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, with crews achieving about 18 percent containment on the blaze, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
Intense winds pushed the fire south overnight to hinder the firefighting effort, said Jennifer Hansen, FFSL spokesperson. However, cooler temperatures Tuesday morning, including rain and snow, provided some relief, although it also made resource travel through wet mountain roads more challenging.
Aviation support is critical to the fire, located 1 mile southeast of Santaquin, with four helicopters expected to provide support Tuesday. The FFSL is requesting that drones stay out of the area. Additionally, 12 fire engines, three water tenders, three bulldozers and one hotshot crew are deployed to the area, with 140 total personnel assigned to the effort.
According to Hansen, a Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team will be arriving Tuesday.
Fire investigators have determined that the fire originated due to target shooting.