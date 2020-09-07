A wildfire that started a mile southeast of Santaquin on Sunday afternoon and caused Pole Canyon Road to close to the public continued to burn on Monday morning.
Wildfire officials from Utah County, Santaquin, Payson, Genola, Rocky Ridge and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands responded to a reported fire burning up Pole Canyon Road in south Utah County at 2 p.m., FFSL spokesperson Jennifer Hansen said in a press release.
“The fire quickly began to grow to the south due to the weather and vegetation conditions that were predicted in the forecast with the Red Flag Warning (strong north winds and low relative humidity),” Hansen said in a written statement. “Shortly after the initial response, more resources were ordered including local water tenders, Utah County and Bureau of Land Management dozers, aviation support including helicopters, heavy air tankers and Single Engine Air Tankers (SEAT), and U.S. Forest Service engines.”
Early Sunday evening, a helicopter mapped the William Fire perimeter and determined it had grown to 1,200 acres, according to the statement, and an estimated 5% had been contained.
“Resources were able to secure the north portion of the fire along Pole Canyon Road and start constructing containment line,” the statement said. “Local county and municipal resources continued working late into early Monday morning to secure more containment line.”
Though officials are still investigating what caused the fire, it is believed to be human-caused, the statement said.
Resources assigned to the fire include 120 personnel, 13 fire engines, four helicopters, two water tenders and two bulldozers.
The Northern Utah Interagency Incident Team Type 3 is monitoring the fire, according to Hansen.
“Also, resources will return and engage in direct suppression tactics while monitoring the weather conditions including another predicted Red Flag Warning,” said Hansen. “Fire investigators will also be working on determining the specific fire cause.”
For updates on the William Fire, visit http://twitter.com/UtahWildfire.