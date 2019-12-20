Trevor Nielson is still in high school, but on Thursday he was a Santaquin police officer.
Nielson, a senior at Spanish Fork High School, is one of six students enrolled in a program offered by the Santaquin Police Department that gives students a look into the daily lives of its officers. Thursday morning, Nielson role-played as an officer testifying in a mock trial of a suspect for an alleged speeding violation, a pending warrant and resisting arrest.
The goal of the high school program, according to Corporal Rich Glenn, is to reach out to students who are interested in a career in law enforcement and teach them the nuances of the city’s criminal justice system.
Santaquin Justice Court Judge Sharla Williams called Nielson up to the stand, who testified that he had been a patrol officer in Santaquin for three years. He said he pulled over the defendant, played by Glenn, who refused to roll down his window or provide his license and registration.
After eventually getting the defendant’s information, Nielson learned he had an active warrant out for his arrest. Nielson testified the suspect resisted being handcuffed but was eventually arrested.
Santaquin City Attorney Brett Rich, who served as prosecutor in the mock trial, described the role of a prosecutor in misdemeanor cases to the high school students.
“What I do as a prosecutor is evaluate cases,” said Rich, adding that a prosecutor’s role is to determine whether arresting officers have enough evidence to justify pressing charges.
He explained the differences between jury and bench trial, infractions versus misdemeanors and the distinction between pleading guilty and no contest.
Prior to the mock trial, Glenn asked students to write up arrest reports for the scenario, just as an officer would before appearing in court before a judge.
“A very critical part of what we do is writing reports,” Glenn told the students.
No public defender was present Thursday, so Glenn represented himself and testified that he felt his arrest was unjust and contested this accusation that he was speeding in a 25 mph zone.
Williams said it is often the case that defendants who are unable to afford an attorney will refuse a public defender’s assistance and opt to represent themselves.
As a judge, Williams told the students it is her job to make those being accused of crimes aware of their rights and feel comfortable in the courtroom.
“People are sometimes kind of intimidated by the court system,” Williams said. “And I don’t want them to be intimidated.”
After questioning, cross-examination and closing statements from both Nielson and Glenn, Williams ruled that Glenn was guilty of speeding and resisting arrest. The four other students said that, based on the evidence presented, they would have ruled the same way.
Other elements of the police department’s high school outreach program, according to Glenn, include ride-alongs, investigation protocol and virtual reality simulations that put students in real-world scenarios officers find themselves in.
Haylee Allen, a senior at Maple Mountain High School, said she joined the program because she “wanted to learn more about jobs in criminal justice.” Over the weeks, Allen said she learned “what police officers do day-to-day” and about other career opportunities in criminal justice, such as being a judge or police dispatcher.
Spanish Fork High School senior Josh Musick said he joined “just to see if I was interested in law enforcement.”
Aidan Kennedy, a junior at Payson High School, signed up “to figure out what I want to do with my life.”
While not every student who participated plans to pursue a career as an officer, every one said it gave them insight into the challenges faced by officers in their communities.
“You see all the aspects of the job,” said Bridger Johnson, a senior at Salem Hills High School. “The good and the bad.”
The greatest benefit of the program, in Nielson’s eyes, is that it lets students see things from “the police side of view” that often gets neglected by the public. “I think it puts a good light on them,” he said.
“And going into this class is good for the community because you’re seeing the other side of cops — and the better part of them,” said Nielson. “And they’re not just people trying to do a job, they’re actual people.”