From Spanish Fork Sen. Deidre Henderson being elected Utah’s second female lieutenant governor to a new all-abilities park to Springville’s attempt to regulate short-term rentals, these are the top south Utah County stories of the year:
Spanish Fork senator Deidre Henderson elected Utah’s next lieutenant governor
Utahns voted in November to make Republican Spanish Fork Sen. Deidre Henderson the state’s next lieutenant governor.
Henderson ran alongside current lieutenant governor and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox in a crowded Republican primary race that included former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr. and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, his running mate, as well as former House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah Republican Party Chair Thomas Wright and their respective running mates.
The Cox-Henderson duo took an early lead in the GOP primary as the first round of results poured in on June 30, with Huntsman and Kaufusi a close second.
Cox and Henderson ended up with 36.15% of votes statewide while Huntsman and Kaufusi received 34.95%. Hughes and Wright received 21.02% and 7.88%, respectively.
In the general election, Cox and Henderson received 63% of votes while Democratic candidates Chris Peterson and Karina Brown got 30.3%.
The Spanish Fork senator received national attention on multiple occasions this year before she announced her run for lieutenant governor, including for her bill to reclassify bigamy as an infraction instead of a third-degree felony.
“(Polygamists) are tired of being treated like second-class citizens,” Henderson told a Utah State Legislature committee in February. “They feel like Utah has legalized prejudice against them.”
The bill to decriminalize polygamy passed 70-3 in the House and unanimously in the Senate and was signed into law by Gov. Gary Herbert on March 28.
In March, Henderson and Utah’s five other female senators stepped off the Senate floor in protest of a bill that would have required women seeking abortions to receive an ultrasound and for physicians to make “each unborn child’s heartbeat audible for the pregnant woman.”
Henderson tested positive for COVID-19 in August and has spoken publicly about the resulting health complications.
Springville adopts ordinance regulating short-term rentals
In October, Springville became the latest city in Utah to attempt to regulate short-term rentals, which have been popularized by companies like Airbnb and Vrbo, in a way that both respects the rights of homeowners who want to rent out their property and prevents “business-type activities” from taking place in residential zones.
The Springville City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 15 to adopt an ordinance allowing regulated short-term rentals to operate in residential zones. There is a requirement, however, that the homeowner be present during the short-term stay, with the exception of 90 nights throughout the calendar year when the owner can leave.
The ordinance also requires that the homeowner get a permit and business license and regulate noise and parking.
The vote came after nearly two years of discussion between city officials and property owners of how to best regulate short-term rentals.
Wes Ostler, a Springville resident whose 8,000-plus square-foot home was at the center of the short-term rental debate, called the owner-occupied clause “arbitrary, difficult to enforce and redundant,” noting that other parts of the ordinance would ensure that the neighbors of short-term renters can have “quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their property.”
“The first three parts of this ordinance protect that very well,” Ostler told the Springville City Council on Sept. 15. “We do not, however, get to have a say in who our neighbors are.”
The Springville short-term ordinance will go into effect on Friday.
Adventure Heights all-abilities park opens in Spanish Fork
Adventure Heights in Spanish Fork, a 10-acre park that opened in September, provides fun for kids of all abilities.
The all-abilities park is packed with accessible amenities, including a wheelchair swing, sensory garden designed for children with autism, a slide made of metal to eliminate static electricity that negatively affects kids with cochlear implants and a mountain with a gradually inclining, ADA-accessible trail running through it.
Spanish Fork resident Lealofi Inoke, who was a part of design discussions of the park along with other local parents of children who have special needs, spoke at the park’s grand opening about the joy of bringing her daughter Sabrina, who has a rare brain disorder, to Adventure Heights.
“We’ve already been here two nights this week, and she can go on the playground with her wheelchair,” Inoke said on Sept. 12. “She can go on the swing with her wheelchair. She can climb Ford Mountain in her wheelchair.”
The all-abilities park, which cost about $5 million to design and construct, was funded through impact fees and private donations.
South Utah County ranchers, businesses among hardest hit during COVID-19 pandemic
In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, with restaurants and schools shut down or operating in reduced capacity, Utah’s sheep and lamb industry was hit hard.
The American Sheep Industry Association in an April 8 report described the “loss of the food service market due to the COVID-19 pandemic” as “devastating to the American lamb industry,” noting that all “American lamb companies report(ed) weakening sales to their food service customers and distributors in response to government orders to close dine-in food service, and as a result, have reduced or suspended operations.”
These impacts hit home in Utah, which is fifth in the nation for lamb and wool production, according to Sierra Nelson, executive director of the Utah Wool Growers Association.
Matt Jarvis, owner of Jarvis Sheep Company in Palmyra, which sells breeding stock rams to other ranches and farms, said he was “definitely worried” about the short- and long-term effects the pandemic would have on his ability to sell breeding stock.
“It’ll have a devastating impact,” the south Utah County rancher said in May. “Because a lot of them won’t have the money to buy the rams with.”
Other south Utah County businesses were devastated by the coronavirus pandemic as well, including Leslie’s Family Tree in Santaquin, which closed its doors in November after 36 years of operation.
The restaurant, which first opened in 1984, normally thrives on tourists and travelers heading to southern Utah or to Salt Lake City.
“The pandemic is killing me,” said Leslie Broadhead, the restaurant’s owner. “We’ve been known kind of all over the state, with a lot of travelers from other states, and we’ve never had a problem as long as gas prices have been down then people will get out and come see us. This pandemic has just been horrible.”
Multiple south Utah County cities, including Santaquin and Spanish Fork, used federal CARES Act funding to launch economic relief programs aimed at helping small local businesses.
Springville student asks question during VP debate
The ears of south Utah County residents watching the vice presidential debate in October likely perked up when the debate moderator read a question written by a Springville Junior High School student.
The student, eighth grader Brecklynn Brown, came up with her question as part of an essay she wrote for a contest sponsored by the Utah Debate Commission and Utah State Board of Education.
Students were asked to submit 300-word essays answering the question: “If you could ask the vice presidential candidates one question, what would you ask and why?”
Brown’s question, which was the last question of the vice presidential debate at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, read as follows: “When I watch the news, all I see is citizen fighting against citizen. When I watch the news, all I see are two candidates from opposing parties trying to tear each other down. If our leaders can’t get along, how are the citizens supposed to get along?
“Your examples could make all the difference to bring us together,” the question continued. “How is your presidency going to unite and heal our country?”
Democratic candidate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said she loved “hearing from our young leaders,” adding that “when I hear your words, Brecklynn, I know our future is bright.”
Vice President Mike Pence, the Republican candidate, said that “here in America, we can disagree, we can debate vigorously,” but added that “when the debate is over, we come together as Americans.”