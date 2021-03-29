A south Utah County family was displaced on Sunday evening after a house fire erupted and burned down their home, trailer and vehicle in Palmyra.
The Utah County Fire Marshal’s office announced on social media on Monday morning that fire crews were dispatched to the Palmyra home to respond to a house fire.
The fire marshal said that there were no injuries caused by the fire but also noted that one family had been displaced by the incident.
“We responded to a house fire in Palmyra last night,” the fire marshal wrote on Facebook. “The cause (is) under investigation. No injuries and 1 family displaced.”
Photos of the damage caused by the fire, which were uploaded to social media by the Utah County Fire Marshal, show a portion of the home with its roof collapsed and the interior charred and destroyed with only the structure of the room left standing.
Another photo shows a vehicle that was parked outside of the home with its engine completely blackened and its front bumper melted off.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed with the Daily Herald on Monday that Utah County fire crews responded to the house fire on Sunday at approximately 7 p.m.
Cannon noted that the cause of the fire is still under investigation but said a space heater is being considered as a possible cause.
Utah County Fire Marshal Kirk Bertelsen could not be reached on Monday to provide additional details about the house fire.
Palmyra is a small census-designated place located in south Utah County near Springville and Spanish Fork. As of 2019, Palmyra has a population of 468, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.