A Utah man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through Spanish Fork.
While on patrol, a Spanish Fork police officer initiated a traffic stop on a black pickup truck that failed to yield the right of way, according to the probable statement filed in support of the arrest.
The officer initially believed the truck was going to stop before the driver began to pick up speed. Authorities were able to see that the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Alfredo Fausto of Spanish Fork, was a younger male wearing a black beanie.
Officials followed the truck, and in his attempt to evade police, Fausto allegedly failed to stop at multiple stop signs, failed to maintain his lane and was speeding. The officer turned on his sirens in addition to his emergency lights in an attempt to get Fausto to stop the vehicle.
Authorities were instructed to terminate the pursuit, and the officer complied while also broadcasting the direction the truck was traveling. Another officer later located the truck and reported the license plate.
Officers responded to the address that the truck was registered to in Spanish Fork where they spoke with Fausto’s mother. Fausto’s mother allegedly told police her son had taken the car and that he had been drinking alcohol earlier that day.
According to arrest documents, officials set up a perimeter around the house to wait in case Fausto returned to the residence. When he did return, Fausto allegedly parked a few blocks from the home and walked the rest of the way. When Fausto arrived, police placed the man into custody.
Authorities reported detecting an odor of alcohol almost immediately during the arrest. A subsequent search of Fausto’s person yielded a Ziplock bag containing marijuana in his right sock, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Fausto was transported to the Utah County Jail where he agreed to participate in field sobriety tests and an intoxilyzer test. During the sobriety tests, Fausto showed several signs of impairment that officers asserted would render him unsafe to operate a vehicle.
The intoxilyzer showed Fausto’s blood alcohol content to be .223, which is .173 over the legal limit of .05.
Blood and urine samples were also collected from Fausto and tested positive for THC, according to arrest documents.
Fausto is currently in custody at the Utah County Jail on $7,500 bail.
He is being held under suspicion of third-degree felony failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, class B misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, class B misdemeanor reckless driving, class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fausto was also issued a citation for not having a valid driver’s license, which he allegedly never obtained.