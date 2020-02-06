Utah County Sheriff’s deputies and officers at the Pleasant Grove Police Department have been gifted ballistic trauma plates.
The donation comes from the Blue Line Ladies, a nonprofit established by wives of law enforcement officers and by John Pilmer, CEO of PilmerPR. The organization, led by President Lydia Hobdon, is based in Weber County, but makes donations to police agencies throughout the state. Pilmer is based in Utah County.
The bulletproof armor plates were gifted Jan. 31 to the Utah County Sheriff to better protect officers from armor piercing bullets and short-range shotgun blasts. The groups previously made a similar delivery to the Pleasant Grove Police Department. Pleasant Grove hosted the last Blue Family Funraiser event. This annual fundraising event enables volunteers to demonstrate appreciation for the exceptional law enforcement community of Utah, according to a press release.
“These trauma plates are designed to supplement the soft body armor worn by most law enforcement officers,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
There were 14 trauma plates donated to each agency with each agency also receiving one designed for female officers. Each plate is about $120.
“Typical Kevlar body armor is flexible and is designed to protect the deputy or officer by stopping most handgun ammunition,” Cannon added. “They (the trauma plates) are designed to stop rifle rounds of a 308 rifle used in sniper work with heavy duty rounds."
This armor is soft, allowing the wearer to still have a good range of motion and some level of comfort, according to Cannon. The donated trauma plates provide an extra measure of protection and are designed to stop many different types of rifle ammunition in addition to the protection provided by the Kevlar body armor.
"We truly appreciate when the community recognizes the valiant deputies that serve the residents of Utah County," said Mike Smith, Utah County Sheriff, in a press release. "More than 500 dedicated law enforcement professionals and support staff serve this office covering the entire valley."
According to Cannon, each officer is fitted for the plate which is then designed for their specific body form.
"Most of us expect law and order in our communities, but many of us take public safety for granted," said Pilmer, Blue Family Funraiser founder. "I notice that 'law and order' goes well with 'law enforcement' in the same paragraph. So many of these public servants give so much and we want them to be safe, too."
Blue Family is planning fundraising events in 2020 and volunteers and sponsors for this effort may contact John Pilmer at pilmerjohn@gmail.com with Blue in the subject line.