There are no leads on the disappearance of a prize calf that a south Utah County-based family believes was stolen directly out of their pasture last week, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Palmyra resident Norman Banks, whose family raises cattle on a pasture just a quarter-mile east of their home, said he and his daughter first noticed the unique red and white calf was missing on Friday morning when they visited the pasture.
"We looked around the pasture and all around there,” Banks said in an interview on Wednesday. “There's a drain ditch on both sides of it, kind of on the west side and the east side.”
After searching in vain for the 4-month-old male calf, which Banks said his kids were planning to enter in livestock shows next year, Banks concluded that someone had likely stolen the rare and valuable farm animal.
“It just came up missing,” the Palmyra resident said. “(We) didn't see any blood or anything in the field and couldn't see any tracks. But they sleep pretty close to the gate at night. I'm thinking somebody just had been watching and saw that little red and white calf -- he had some pretty unique color to him -- and somebody just snuck in there in the night and put a rope on him and drug him over, put him in their truck or trailer and took off.”
Banks said he monitors the pasture, which is located about 5 miles west of Spanish Fork, every day and “keep(s) a pretty good eye” on his cows, so the calf likely went missing between May 7 and Friday morning.
"I drive by that pasture every afternoon on my way home from work,” he said. “I drive by them slow and count them and make sure they're all there.”
The calf was reported missing to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office didn’t have any information on the calf’s disappearance.
“We have not been able to develop any leads in the case yet,” Cannon said in a text message.
Banks said he was shocked when he couldn’t find the rare calf since he has never had a cow or calf stolen off of his property before.
“And none of the neighbors ... close by us have had any calves ever stolen from them,” Banks added. “So it's kind of upsetting to the neighbors and to all of us to have one just stolen right out of the pasture from you.”
It is rare for a cow to have distinct red and white markings, according to Banks, who estimated the calf is worth between $6,000 and $10,000.
“He costs a lot to replace,” said Banks.
But Banks said it was about more than money to him and his family, noting that his teenage daughter, who participates in 4-H and FFA programs, had “been wanting to get a red and white calf” and that the animal is “kind of special to us.”
“We've had several black ones and some black and white ones and never had a red and white calf," he said. "So it was pretty special (that) we got a red and white calf, and he was a pretty good calf and my kids were planning on showing him (at livestock shows) next summer. After all the shows that got canceled this summer, they're kind of sad. And then to have this happen just added a little more to it.”
Banks said he hoped that, if someone did take the calf, they would return it or give his family money for the rare animal.
“We'd much rather have the calf back,” he said. “The calf means more to us than money."
Anyone with information about the missing calf can submit a tip to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at utahcounty.gov/dept/sheriff/information/tipacop.asp.