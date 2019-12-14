Brad and Chaundra, of Spanish Fork, have had some challenges during the past few years that they have worked hard to overcome.
After working their way through recovery from addiction and rebuilding their lives, they were able to get their own apartment for themselves and their two children in June, which was a great accomplishment in their lives. Both now have achieved three years of sobriety.
Earlier this year, they took in a friend’s two children. The children’s mother is not able to care for them at this time and their father recently passed away. There was no one else who could take the children and Brad and Chaundra wanted to help them and provide them with a home. Brad and Chaundra are caring for the two, in addition to their own two children. The couple is currently working toward getting full and legal guardianship of the two kids.
Brad, who suffers from diabetes and other health issues, has been unable to work for several weeks while he recovers from surgery. With mounting medical bills and only one income, the family could use some help this Christmas for the four children.
Aaron, who is 13 years old, enjoys working on the computer and playing video games. He likes books and sports.
Twelve-year-old Brandon also loves to play video games, sports and books. Both boys enjoy hiking and being outdoors and both would love to have BMX bikes.
Shannon, 9, loves to do crafts, draw and color and she likes dolls. She likes to read books about arts and crafts.
Six-year-old Allison loves the colors pink and purple and she also enjoys arts and crafts. She likes to play with dolls and her favorite book is “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”
While all of the children would love to have new toys and books, they could all really use new shoes, according to Chaundra. “That is most important. They all need new shoes,” she said.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.