“Dad, did you bring a saw?”
Cutting down a Christmas tree is a tradition for many Utah families. The United States Forest Service recently released its guidelines for doing so, including advice for how Utahns can stay safe and prepared.
Stay on designated roads and trails, a U.S. Forest Service press release reads. Be prepared for slick roads and make sure your vehicle is equipped with chains and has four-wheel drive.
“Weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable, so always be prepared for winter weather,” reads the Oct. 29 release.
Wear warm clothing, including gloves and boots, and bring snacks, drinking water and hot liquid.
Carry a flashlight, shovel, first-aid kid, matches, an axe or handsaw, and a rope and chains to secure the tree.
The press release also included information on what is prohibited when it comes to tree-cutting.
Tree-topping, or removing the whole top of a tree, is not allowed. Trees must be cut close to the ground with stumps no higher than 6 inches.
No cutting is allowed within 200 feet of lakes and streams, roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites, summer home areas or sites designated as “closed” by the Forest Service.
Permits are required for tree-cutting and should be attached to the tree before leaving the cutting area.
Permits can be purchased from various national forest ranger districts. The closest districts for Utah County residents are the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest’s Spanish Fork and Heber-Kamas ranger districts, as well as the Ashley National Forest’s Duchesne-Roosevelt district.
The Forest Service will begin issuing permits in early and mid-November, depending on the district. A permit costs between $10 and $15.
Permits go quickly, so those interested should contact the ranger district nearest to them.
Ranger districts can be contacted at: Spanish Fork: (801) 798-3571; Heber-Kamas: (435) 654-0470 and (435) 783-4338; Duchesne-Roosevelt: (435) 738-2482.