The 6,515-acre Goose Point fire should see an increase in containment by the end of the day, according to Kim Osborn with the U.S. Forest Service.
The containment of the fire is at 50%, though it was erroneously reported to the Forest Service officials as 60 percent Thursday.
The fire first began Wednesday and spread quickly, being reported at 6,500 acres by Thursday.
By the end of the day Thursday, crews had completed a bulldozer line around the mountain, Osborn said, and then burned from the dozer line back towards the fire.
Now, if you can look up toward West Mountain, there are still a few flames and wisps of smoke, mainly in areas that there's thicker fuel.
Firefighters will spend today further securing the fire line, mopping up and looking for hot spots, Osborn said.
Osborn said she expects significant increases in containment numbers this afternoon.
The cause of the fire was equipment, Osborn said, though an investigation is still ongoing.