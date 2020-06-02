The average homeowner in Spanish Fork can expect to pay over $3,000 more in impact fees the next fiscal year after the Spanish Fork City Council voted to increase impact fees on Tuesday.
The city currently charges residents living in single-family units $11,216 annually in impact fees for various utilities and services, according to a memo presented to the council by Spanish Fork Public Works Director and City Engineer Chris Thompson.
These utilities include power, storm and wastewater, drinking water, pressurized irrigation, public safety, transportation and park, trail and recreation.
During Tuesday’s public meeting, the Spanish Fork City Council voted unanimously to increase the impact fee for fiscal year 2021 to $14,256, which was the amount recommended by Thompson based on an impact fee study and population estimates. That’s an increase in total impact fees of $3,041, or 27.1%.
The biggest dollar-amount increases apply to sewer and wastewater services, which increased by $1,101.48, park, trail and recreation services, $795.59 and transportation services, $496.08. The smallest increases were to drinking water services, $80.23 and public safety services, $137.28.
One utility, pressurized irrigation, will actually decrease between the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years by $118.87.
The recommendations were based on an impact fee analysis that identified “available infrastructure to serve anticipated new development and, when necessary, new facilities required to be built within the planning horizon.”
According to the analysis and an impact fee facilities plan, Spanish Fork’s population is expected to increase by 10,000 by the next decade, from a 2020 year-end population estimate of 44,623 residents to an estimated 54,143 residents by the end of 2030.
“The addition of approximately 10,000 new residents and significant new non-residential development will require additional drinking water, wastewater, power, pressurized irrigation, parks/trails, transportation, storm water, fire/EMS, and police facilities capacity,” the analysis said.
Thompson told the city council and Mayor Steve Leifson that the recommended impact fee increases, which he said were reviewed by independent experts, would help the city compensate for rising construction and sewer costs.
“One of the things that is happening across the state is sewer impact fees are going way up, and that’s because of the regulations on sewer treatment plants that requires a lot of treatment plants to rebuild because they cannot meet those requirements very readily,” said Thompson. “And that’s the case for us, and with all these sewer requirements, our impact fees are going up most significantly in the sewer aspect.”
In addition to giving the city more money to put toward infrastructure for utilities and services, Thompson said the increase would affect Spanish Fork’s “overall budget and cash reserves significantly.”
A graph presented to the county that combines city impact fees in Utah County with building permit fees, Rocky Mountain Power fees and school district fees shows that, after the improved increase, Spanish Fork would still have a below-average fee.
The increase takes Spanish Fork’s fee from $14,023 per homeowner to $17,063, which is below the county average of about $18,500.
Saratoga Springs and Highland have the highest fees at $23,177 and $22,294, respectively, while Orem has the lowest fee of $12,498. Spanish Fork’s current fee places it as the second lowest in the county while Payson is the third lowest at $14,262.
“If you were to build in any other city that we compare ourselves to, those impact fees are quite a bit higher,” the public works director said. “So, even with this raise, we will be lower.”
Councilman Mike Mendenhall said he supported increasing impact fees to as the rural south county city continues to grow.
“That’s a tough thing to sometimes discuss, is growth,” Mendenhall said. “And this, for me, represents some level of that new growth helping pay for those new services that need to go out to them.”