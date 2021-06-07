She’s beauty and she’s grace. She’s Miss Spanish Fork 2021.
Paizley Healey, a recent graduate of Spanish Fork High School, was crowned this year’s queen during the Miss Spanish Fork Pageant held in the school’s auditorium on May 29.
Paizley, 17, was one of seven contestants in the annual pageant, an hour-and-a-half competition where candidates were judged based on their onstage performances, interviews and red carpet wear.
The talent portion of the contest made up 35% of the final score, while the onstage interview and red carpet wear each made up 15%. The final 35% was based on a private interview with the judges ahead of the competition.
Paizley, who has been dancing for 14 years and teaches at Devotion Dance Academy in Spanish Fork, performed a ballet while “Carry You” by Ruelle played throughout the auditorium.
“I know it hurts, it’s hard to breathe sometimes. These nights are long; You’ve lost the will to fight,” the lyrics read. “You are not alone; I’ve been here the whole time singing you a song. I will carry you. I will carry you.”
The decision to dance to this song was intentional. During her onstage interview, Paizley told the judges that she went through an experience during junior high in which “my life flipped upside down.”
She came up with five rules to help her get through this difficult experience: know your worth, be you, let it go, give it time and smile.
“Although there is no quick fix when facing trials, applying these rules, I have found my foundation,” she told the judges. “As Miss Spanish Fork, I want to share my experience with my five rules of life.”
When asked who had helped carry her throughout her life, Paizley immediately told the judges her answer.
“Definitely my mom,” she said. “That sounds cliche, but she is my No. 1 in absolutely everything, and she is my best friend no matter what happens.”
In the final act of the evening, Paizley strutted across the auditorium stage in a white evening gown as music blared and the audience cheered.
After some deliberation, the judges named Paizley the 2021 Miss Spanish Fork queen and named Aubrie Brower, Maddyson Anderson and Cadence Hew-Len as her attendants.
Paizley cried and smiled as 2020 Miss Spanish Fork Queen Axuray Talbot pinned a white “Miss Spanish Fork” sash on the new queen and placed a crown on her head.
This was not Paizley’s first rodeo. In an interview on Thursday, Paizley told the Daily Herald she was named Mini Miss Spanish Fork when she was 7, “and then I loved it so much that I decided to do Little Miss Spanish Fork, and I also was crowned Little Miss Spanish Fork.”
“So I’ve kind of been in the pageant world for a really long time,” she said.
Before she enrolls at Utah Valley University to study to become an x-ray technician, Paizley said she looks forward to participating in this summer’s city events, including the Fiesta Days parade and rodeo.
She said she also looks forward to using her platform to share her five rules, which she hopes will help people young and old as they experience setbacks in life.
“I created these rules, and now I just want to show people that no matter what they go through, what trials in their life, that if they use my rules, or if they want to come up with their own, they can get through that trial, no matter how big or small it is,” she said.