Spanish Fork resident Lealofi Inoke says she is always being told what her daughter, Sabrina, who has a rare brain disorder, can’t do. Sabrina can’t walk, Sabrina can’t talk, Inoke recalls hearing.
“When we go to a park as a family, Sabrina can’t play on the playground, she can’t go on the swing,” the mother said. “We are constantly being reminded of everything she can’t do.”
That’s changed now that Spanish Fork opened Adventure Heights, a 10-acre all-abilities park filled with accessible amenities ranging from a wheelchair swing to a winding sensory garden designed for children with autism.
The park also features a splash pad, the “Ford Falls” waterfall and a mountain with a gradually inclining, ADA-accessible trail running through it.
Inoke, who was a part of design discussions of the park along with dozens of local parents of children who have special needs, described the “tender mercy” of hearing Sabrina’s brothers call her to play now that there is a place they can do together.
“We’ve already been here two nights this week, and she can go on the playground with her wheelchair,” Inoke said at a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 12. “She can go on the swing with her wheelchair. She can climb Ford Mountain in her wheelchair.”
Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson said he was touched when he walked through the park. He saw a boy helping his disabled younger brother walk up the hillside, as well as a mother playing with her child, who was in a wheelchair, in the splash pad.
“This truly is a happy place,” said Doug Ford, chair of the Spanish Fork Parks and Recreation Committee. “And we all know that Disneyland is closed now, but that’s okay because we have this here right in Spanish Fork.”
Parks and Recreation Director Dale Robinson said he was “thrilled that we can have this in our community and our backyard,” adding that the families who helped design the park opened his eyes “to challenges that they encounter.”
“And this park would not be what it is today without those people,” Robinson said at the grand opening ceremony.
Dozens of families filled the park on Friday afternoon. Kids climbed up wooden building blocks and slithered through a slide protruding from a 24-foot-tall treehouse.
Kids lined up to go down another slide, one made of metal to eliminate static electricity that negatively affects kids with cochlear implants. Others gasped in awe at the crystals and fossils lining the mountain wall as they ran through the tunnel.
Payson residents Brandi and Leah Bishop, who are sisters, laughed as they watched their kids and teenagers play in the splash pad area on the overcast afternoon.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Brandi Bishop said about the park. “We want to come back. It’s so fun. We’ve been here for hours and they haven’t stopped just enjoying themselves.”
“The only thing we regret is not having them in swimsuits,” Leah Bishop said. “We didn’t realize how many water features there are.”
Brandi Bishop said it was “so incredibly thoughtful” for the city to build a park for kids of all abilities, adding that she was particularly impressed by the family restroom equipped with a full-sized changing table.
“There’s lots of kids around here that have autism or they have wheelchairs,” she said. “That they can come and just be a normal kid, I think, is awesome. And just be normal kids with everybody else. I think that’s just incredible.”
For more information about the Adventure Heights all-abilities park, which is located at 1321 E. Canyon Road in Spanish Fork, residents can visit http://spanishfork.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/parks/aap.php.