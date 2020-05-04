Oliver and Raquel Callis, owners of Hedgerow Hill Farm, try to get the most they can out of the land.
“We like to eat, drink and wear the landscape,” said Raquel Callis, with a laugh.
Located in the Spanish Fork River Bottoms, the 3-acre farm is home to more than 150 kinds of plants, a flock of geese, ducks, chickens and a herd of dairy goats and fiber goats as well as a guard dog. However, Hedgerow Hill Farm’s aim isn’t to be a totally conventional farm, as in one that produces fruits, vegetables and animal products that are desired in mass, but rather a place to explore different methods of farming, and create an intimate relationship with where food and plant products originate.
“It’s not as much about being 100% self-reliant as it is about diverting as many resources as I can into setting up gardens that will provide food for me and for my friends and children into the future,” said Oliver Callis. “And also taking away as much of the resources as I can from importing food and shifting those to growing as much food as we can here locally.”
Oliver and Raquel developed their first farm together on a quarter-acre plot outside of their Provo home, which they inhabited for 12 years. Despite the small space, Raquel explained that they had roughly 200 edible plants on that plot and tried to source as many meals as possible from their garden (an idea popularized by the 100-foot diet). “It was so fun, and challenging,” said Raquel.
The couple first came to the farm about three years ago, when they were invited by their friends who owned the property. Oliver and Raquel stayed in a camper while Raquel helped out on the farm and Oliver worked an architectural job, until about a year later when their friends decided to move to a different farm and handed the reins over to the Callis family.
Now, the couple has owned the farm for about two years. “We have not been here very long, but there’s a lot we plan to do,” said Raquel.
Hedgerow Hill Farm’s name has roots related to medieval times. “The average medieval peasant could identify 300 edible plants in the hedgerows in England, and so that’s kind of our goal to have 300-plus edible plants that we can cultivate here,” explained Oliver.
The farm itself is quite old, too. The root cellar, built in 1873, was the first portion of the structure and was periodically added on to over the next 70 years to the state it stands in now, according to the Callis family.
Though ever-learning students of horticulture, getting familiar with the landscape and what it yields has also been an exciting prospect for Oliver and Raquel.
“You open your eyes to so much that maybe you didn’t see before,” said Raquel. “For instance, I did not notice how many Hawthorne berries there are in Hobble Creek Canyon.” Raquel explained that foraging for plants and herbs is an educating adventure, and one that more and more people have become privy to recently. “When you learn how to identify plants, you also better be careful because there’s some pretty deadly ones,” added Raquel.
“When I first started foraging in the mountains, I think I was pretty much the only one up there and I had a place to myself,” said Raquel. “Now, more and more people are going up there.” Raquel still forages in the mountains, but since she now has her own land, has decided to plant as many different things on it as she can.
However, the farm’s focus on growing plants is much more horticultural than conventional. “So many things are edible that I never knew about, like tulip petals, and peonies and hollyhocks, and all these flowers and weeds that you can add to your salad mixes,” said Raquel.
In addition to directly eating plants and herbs, the plants also have a variety of other uses, such as being incorporated into other dishes, soups, mixes, and brewing of ales, beers and wines as well as herbal remedies and also food for the farm’s animals.
“We have the amazing benefits of the desert and amazing benefits of the alpine forest and what happens when they clash. It is its own fringe kind of hyper-fertile awesomeness,” said Raquel.
Animals are used in several different capacities on the farm. Meat is a universal commodity, but more often eggs are gathered from the chickens and milk and wool are sourced from the goats. “We raised Ezra on their goat milk,” said Oliver of their now 9-year-old son. “I knitted most of Ezra’s winter clothes while he was growing up,” said Raquel.
Oliver explained that use of the land and animals in multifaceted ways creates an awareness of where one’s resources come from, and promotes a self-sustaining lifestyle. “If you had to get everything that you needed to clothe and feed yourself from within a 300-mile radius, could you?” asked Oliver.
Such questions have become more commonplace in communities amid the crippling global pandemic of the coronavirus. “If you didn’t have the global industrial resources of getting clothes from China and grapes from Chile and so on, what would you do?”
Living through a locally-grown lifestyle also comes with seasonal ebbs and flows, but for Oliver and Raquel, that is a fun aspect, and builds anticipation throughout the seasons. “We’re trying to live in a way that really has to adapt to the seasons of the land, rather than expecting to have our way of life and not have to change it for anything,” said Oliver. That means that only food that is in-season is available to them, forcing the couple to work with the seasons rather than only their appetites.
Running their own farm, the Callis family eagerly experiment with techniques old and new to best suit their needs.
“A big part of the appeal for us has always been the cultural aspects of living close to your food resources and interacting with them more intimately,” said Oliver. “That changes the way that you cook, and the kinds of recipes that you use. So for us, it’s always been a sort of a culinary adventure, as well as the appeal of reviving old techniques that have fallen out of fashion with the rise of industrial agriculture,” said Oliver, noting that one of the farm’s neighbors uses a scythe to mow their grasses because when used right, it can be a faster method than a weed whacker.
That includes finding the best use for every resource at their disposal. Among many things, the couple feeds their goats with sainfoin instead of alfalfa because it has similar properties, but they say it doesn’t cause bloat in their goats, and they use bark from willow trees for wattle fencing, as well as medicine making, and so on.
Over and above the practical utility of the farm is a sense of artisanship and creativity, as both Oliver and Raquel are trained artists.
“It’s just about having all of life be an art project where every gesture from drinking your homegrown tea in the mug that your friend made, feels like this sacred, beautiful, artistic ritual,” said Raquel.
The camper that the couple stayed in when they first came to the farm is now not the only camper on the property, and those mobile homes are used to host a variety of guests. “It’s creating a sense of home, and not just for us, but we’ve hosted a ton of couch surfers, touring bicyclists, writers and painters. We’re trying to create a flourishing kind of artistic community hot spot, a sanctuary for creatives.”
Currently, Raquel works full-time on the farm and Oliver works an architectural job and helps out on the farm when he is able. They aim to eventually both be full-time on the farm.
Though the couple has worked a lot in the two years they’ve owned the farm, farming, much like creative ventures, takes time to grow deep, productive roots.