Nebo School District rang the first bells for school Wednesday as students came back with big welcomes from teachers, staff, red carpets, balloons, welcome signs and even a siren or two from fire trucks and police joining the excitement.
“It’s been awesome,” said Lana Hiskey, community relations administrator. ”I’ve been in every grade level today. Students are wearing their masks. I had no idea it was going to be such a great day.”
Nebo School District has about 34,000 students and 4,500 employees. There are 30 elementary schools and 15 secondary schools. The district goes from Springville south to Goshen and the Juab County line.
According to Hiskey, about 90% of the students are returning for face-to-face learning with about 9% doing school remotely.
“The teachers were even more excited to be back than in past years,” Hiskey said. “It’s been so long since kids have been back in classrooms, they were ready.”
Hiskey noted that she heard teachers reminding students that they must sanitize their hands before they could go back into the classroom from recess. She also said that all of them were wearing their face masks.
Kindergarten students will begin next week and will come one at a time so they can be personally toured through the school and taught procedure with the new COVID-19 restrictions.
“Older students are just so excited to be back with their friends,” Hiskey said.
Hiskey added, the district couldn’t keep the schools going unless parents were vested in their plans.
“I’d like to thank the parents for believing we could pull it of,” Hiskey said. “I’d also like to give a shoutout to our custodial staff, transportation, child nutrition department, secretaries and other support staff.”
Hiskey said teachers have been working all summer to make sure the schools were ready for this moment. They have a more robust lesson plan and are ready for both in-person and remote learning.
While Nebo School District isn’t growing as fast as Alpine District on the north end of Utah County, they are still opening new schools.
On Monday, Valley View Middle School in Salem held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Principal David Knudsen said, “I am excited to have our hallways full of students. It will be nice to hear them laugh, and see their smile and excitement in their eyes. It has been way too long without students, and it will be nice to have life return back to being more normal.”
Superintendent Rick Nielsen introduced honored guests, including MHTN Architects, Westland General Contractors, engineers and others that made this school possible.
“This is a reminder for everyone that what we do in Nebo School District begins and ends with students,” Nielsen said at the ceremony. “The shell is constructed and now the soul — the students — will enter the shell and bring it to life.”
Rick Ainge, a Nebo School Board member representing Salem, Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge communities, spoke to the crowd about the event.
“As a school board, we are very excited about having students back in our schools again. The opening of this new school begins a new era in Nebo School District returning to the sixth- and seventh-grade middle school grade configuration. Our middle schools are designed to help students transition smoothly from elementary school, and prepare them to succeed in junior high and high school.
“This also begins a new system of straight feeder patterns wherein students from Salem and the surrounding areas will attend school with the same group of students starting here at Valley View Middle School, then Salem Junior High and ultimately Salem Hills High School,” Ainge said.
After the ribbon-cutting, parents and students were welcomed in for a tour.
The school is located at 1044 E. 340 South, Salem. It sits on an 18-acre site with 143,500 square feet of floor space with 51 teaching stations, two computer labs, one full gymnasium, one lecture hall and a cafetorium with a stage.