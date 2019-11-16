Spanish Fork city will be the latest Utah city to have an all-abilities park built to accommodate children who use wheelchairs or have physical disabilities.
The Spanish Fork City Council approved the purchase of 10 acres of land for the park to be built on, according to a Nov. 6 post on the Spanish Fork City Facebook page.
“For several years, the Spanish Fork City Mayor, City Council, and staff have recognized the need for an all-abilities park,” the post reads, continuing to say that a “significant donation by a local family has expedited the park’s priority.”
While this will be the city’s first park to be designed from scratch to accommodate children of all abilities, Spanish Fork’s North Park is currently equipped with adaptive, accessible swings.
Orem built the county’s first all-abilities playground in the City Center Park in September 2016. The All-Together Playground in Orem features ramps, a wheelchair swing, a seated zipline and a ground-level merry-go-round with space for wheelchairs and seats for children to be transferred into.
Many Spanish Fork residents expressed excitement when the city announced the park project.
“Finally a place that we can take our son,” Sheila Perez wrote on Facebook. Perez’s son Jordan, 13, suffers from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a brain injury, and is bound to a wheelchair.
“As a parent of a special needs daughter, I can’t tell you how happy this makes my heart,” another resident wrote.
The new park will be built near 1100 E. Canyon Road, the Facebook post states.
The City Council will choose a company to contract with to construct the park in its Tuesday public meeting.
The city’s construction budget for the project is approximately $5 million, according to fee proposal documents.