Safety officials reported a fire moving up Spanish Fork Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
The fire is approximately 20 acres and located near Diamond Campground, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Safety officials were notified of the fire at about 2:10 p.m.
The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team is responding to the scene. Hunters, people residing in cabins and any others in the canyon are being evacuated "just in case (the fire) goes the wrong direction," Cannon said. No structures are currently threatened, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to Cannon.