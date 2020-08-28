A 7,600 square-foot event center that will host weddings, parties and community events is coming to south Utah County.
The groundbreaking of the River Bridge Event Center, which is being built on Main Street adjacent to the Spanish Fork River, took place on Thursday, and the owners say the venue should be open for business by June.
The indoor and outdoor venue will be able to comfortably hold about 290 people, according to co-owner Natalie Mabey, while hundreds more could comfortably mingle in the outdoor section.
The Spanish Fork venue will mostly cater to weddings, but would also host community events such as Breakfast with Santa or Valentine’s Day dinners.
"We will have the ability to do some corporate events as well,” Mabey said in an interview Friday. “But primarily we want to be doing weddings, of course. That's where I think our drive has been. But we definitely have all the capabilities to do small or large corporate events, as well as these fun community events. Because that's what we feel like is what we have to offer. It's just going to be so fun to bring everybody together."
While there are already a handful of event centers spread across Utah County, Mabey, who lives in Benjamin, said these venues generally lack the ability to cater large parties in both indoor and outdoor events.
"Of course, they all have their own niche,” she said. “Everybody totally does. But we sort of felt like this could be our niche and to combine all the missing elements into one event center.”
Mabey compared the incoming event center to Gardner Village in West Jordan, a venue that combines shopping and dining with large social events.
“I've gone to some of their events for years and I'm like, 'you know, there's nothing like that down here,’” said Mabey. “There's just nothing like it. So we want to incorporate some of those things down at our facility.”
The event center is being built in partnership with Sheps Culinary Creations, a Spanish Fork-based catering service, and Mabey said she hopes the venue will help boost other local businesses.
"We're getting the community involved, so we're pulling in local vendors, local florists, that are just really close to us here,” she said. “So we want to strengthen their businesses as well … Obviously weddings are parts of huge memories, so we just feel like it's a way to be a part of people's exciting times in their lives and to help build memories. And it's going to be a fun opportunity for us to do that.”
The project experienced some setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, including delays in the construction and appraisal processes. Still, Mabey said the owners are excited to break ground and move forward with the project.
“I feel like if you're creative enough, there's always going to be a way to change with the times or make the accommodations for COVID,” said Mabey. “We have in-and-out, one-way access if we need to be doing those things. So we feel like we're pretty set up in terms of being able to accommodate things.”
“We feel like we've got a pretty good situation where we do have a huge space, we do have access from two different roads to our venue, also,” she added. “And so I just feel like it's going to work out. We feel great about moving forward. We're going to all have to have some flexibility, and we all have had to have flexibility in all of the different avenues of this whole COVID thing.”
For more information about the incoming event center, visit River Bridge Event Center on Facebook or @riverbridgeeventcenter on Instagram.