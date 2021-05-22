Provo, UT (84601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.