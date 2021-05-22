The River Bridge Event Center in Spanish Fork that will host weddings, parties and community events is officially open for business.
The approximately 7,600-square-foot event center is located at 1225 South Main St. It can host up to 290 people inside and hundreds more outside.
The two-story venue — which features a groom lounge and bride’s room — has a rustic, countryside feel and is surrounded by green fields and grazing horses.
Other than weddings, co-owner Natalie Mabey said the event center will host “an array of special events,” including Breakfast with Santa, live entertainment and pop-up restaurant events.
“So I think the possibilities of just the types of events we can host are really pretty endless,” Mabey told the Daily Herald on Friday. “We’d love to just let the creativity flow there.”
While there are other event centers in south Utah County, Mabey said the new venue’s ability to cater to both indoor and outdoor events makes it a unique and valuable asset to the community.
“Everybody’s just really excited that comes,” she said. “They say, ‘Ah, there’s nothing quite like this here.’ We really have the capability to have indoor and outdoor (events). We don’t have a lot of those options down here. And, plus, just the capacity that we’re able to have inside is really pretty awesome, too.”
Dozens of local business owners and a handful of Spanish Fork city officials joined Mabey and co-owner Ashely Shepherd at the River Bridge Event Center on an overcast Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We just wanted to thank everyone for coming out and celebrating this exciting day for us,” said Mabey. “This has just been a huge project in the works, and we’re so excited to share it with all of you.”
“Thank you,” added Shepherd, who operates the Spanish Fork-based catering service Sheps Culinary Creations.
Construction on the River Bridge Event Center began in August 2020. Mabey noted that “COVID put a little kink in things for just a minute” and delayed the construction and appraisal processes.
“But really once we broke the ground, though, we’ve really been so pleased with how things have gone. We really have,” she said.
For more information about the new River Bridge Event Center, visit http://www.facebook.com/Riverbridgeeventcenter on Facebook or @riverbridgeeventcenter on Instagram.