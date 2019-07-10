The Spanish Fork-Springville Airport’s taxiway is about to feel smoother.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that the airport would receive about $151,000 in grant funds to construct an additional taxiway, improve airport drainage and rehabilitate an existing taxiway.
The funds are part of $477 million in infrastructure grants awarded to 264 airports as part of the FAA’s $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program.
The grant funds did not come as a surprise for the growing municipal airport.
“We were expecting it,” Cris Child, airport manager, said.
Child said the taxiway improvements are part of a 10-year plan that includes plans for a fencing project, the addition of snow removal equipment, repairing more asphalt and constructing an additional taxiway to the north of the runway.
As the Provo Municipal Airport has gained additional carrier services, Child said pilots have shifted to Spanish Fork to train.
“Our airport has grown significantly over the last few years,” he said.
The number of aircraft at the Spanish Fork airport has doubled in the last decade, and Child said the airport has 180 aircraft and 3,000 takeoffs and landings each month.
Child said the Spanish Fork airport has become a busy general aviation airport, with heavy use from executive travel and private pilots.
That growth has meant the asphalt is getting plenty of wear and tear from aircraft. Child said the grant will be used to refurbish a section of taxiway that goes to and from the airport and will add a new taxiway for a new development coming in, which will include the addition of a company that does synthetic aperture radar.