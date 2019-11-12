A Utah-native Cold War pilot who dropped candy to children on the west side of the Berlin Wall was honored by the British Royal Family over the weekend during an annual celebration of fallen soldiers.
Col. Gail Halvorsen, 99, was a 27-year-old Allied forces pilot when the Soviet Union, who controlled the eastern half of Germany, cut off food and supplies to West Berlin.
Halvorsen, who grew up in Garland and currently lives in Spanish Fork, wanted to make a positive impact on the situation. So, he tied candy to homemade miniature parachutes and air dropped candy bars from the sky.
“I thought, ‘Well gosh, I get a chocolate ration. I can share it,’” Halvorsen said during a 2018 interview with ABC News.
Halvorsen’s actions came during the Berlin airlift, when United States and British allied forces delivered about 8,000 tons of supplies to West Berlin a day, according to the History Channel.
During last Saturday’s Festival of Remembrance in Britain, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Catherine William and other members of the Royal Family, Halvorsen shared the stage with Vera Mitschrich, one of the children from the Berlin Blockade in which the Soviet Union attempted to stop the U.S. and allies from entering Russian-controlled sectors of Berlin.
“The Berlin Airlift taught me that attitude, gratitude and service before self brings happiness and fulfillment in life,” the 99-year-old said at the festival.
Halvorsen, who trained with Britain’s Royal Air Force in 1944, credited his experience dropping candy to starving German children with giving his life meaning.
“Without providing for someone in need, the soul dies,” said Halvorsen. “The children taught me this and much more.”
A statement by Traute Grier, who was a teenager during the Cold War, was read during Saturday’s celebration, according to the Daily Mail.
“What (Halvorsen’s actions) meant was that someone cared,” Grier’s statement read. “That parachute was something more important than candy. It represented hope.”
Halvorsen’s experience inspired the 2016 creation of the Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation, which promotes aviation education and encourages humanitarian service.
Additional information about this year’s Festival of Remembrance can be found at britishlegion.org.uk.