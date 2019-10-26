Safety officials reported a fire moving up Spanish Fork Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
The fire had reached 300 acres as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info. The fire, burning near Diamond Campground, had been at 20 acres earlier in the day, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Safety officials were notified of the fire at about 2:10 p.m.
The fire was burning in grass and brush and no structures were threatened, as of 5:30 p.m.
Hunters, people residing in cabins and any others in the canyon are were evacuated "just in case (the fire) goes the wrong direction," Cannon said. No structures are currently threatened, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to Cannon.