The Spanish Fork City Council approved a cooperative agreement with the Utah Department of Transportation, or UDOT, on Tuesday to construct a roundabout at a busy Spanish Fork intersection to decrease congestion and prevent accidents.
The project, which was unanimously approved during the Spanish Fork City Council’s Wednesday meeting, would create a three-exit roundabout at the intersection of Utah state Route 51 and SR-147 at 400 N.
“In a time when children used to go to school, we had a pinch point on 400 N at ... (SR-)51 where traffic would back up quite a bit,” said Chris Thompson, Spanish Fork’s director of public works and city engineer, who added that a roundabout would help “keep traffic flowing through there more continuously.”
UDOT would reimburse Spanish Fork $1 million for the project, according to the agreement, which states that if “the actual costs exceed the agreed maximum total cost, … (Spanish Fork) will immediately notify UDOT and UDOT can determine whether to reduce the scope of Work to continue with the Work at the increased cost.”
According to a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) report presented to the Spanish Fork City Council on Tuesday, construction of the roundabout is estimated to cost $1.2 million, including $132,000 for traffic control, $100,000 for unexpected costs, $71,000 for hot mix asphalt and about $62,000 for roadway excavation.
Taking into account design, testing and contracting costs, the project is estimated to have a total cost of $1.3 million.
Thompson told the Council and Mayor Steve Leifson that the city would be responsible for paying between $200,000 and $300,000 to fund the project.
Construction on the roundabout is expected to start this summer and be completed by the time public schools start up in the fall, Thompson said, adding that schools may not even be physically open by then.
Councilmember Brandon Gordon asked whether the impacted roads would remain open during construction. Thompson said they would, noting that other roads in the city that are being worked on have detours and alternative routes in place.
“There will always be a reasonable detour for the project,” Thompson said.
The project’s funding still needs to be approved by the Utah Transportation Commission, which is housed within UDOT.
“UDOT’s obligation to provide the funds is conditioned upon the approval of the Transportation Commission,” the agreement said. “If the commission does not fund the project, UDOT will not participate and this agreement will be null and void.”
In February, the Spanish Fork City Council approved funding for two road construction projects aimed at improving safety on congested roads near two Nebo School District schools.
The first approved project was to widen Center Street outside of Diamond Fork Junior High and the second was to combine a city-owned parking lot with Spanish Fork Junior High School’s parking lot to increase access to the school and a nearby dog park and baseball field.