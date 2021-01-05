The Spanish Fork City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved rate increases for The Oaks at Spanish Fork golf course as well as a contract with a new event center operator.
The rates at The Oaks will increase $1 for a 9-hole game, up from $14 to $15, and $2 for an 18-hold game, up from $30 to $32.
Additionally, the “GF Punch Passes” will increase to $140 for the 10-punch pass, a $24 increase, and $280 for a 20-punch pass, a $48 increase, while the “Cart Punch Pass” will increase to $160 from $125. The savings provided by the passes will decrease from 20% to 10%.
Dale Robinson, Spanish Fork’s parks and recreation director, told the city council that the increases were needed to keep rates competitive with other public golf courses in Utah County.
A survey of golf course rates at various courses throughout the county shows that city officials have recently proposed similar rate increases at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville and Timpanogos Golf Club in Provo.
Additionally, the Payson City Council on Dec. 3 passed rate increases for the Gladstan Golf Course.
Also on Tuesday, the Spanish Fork City Council approved a 1-year concessions agreement with Sheps Culinary Creations to operate The Oaks Golf Course Event Center.
As part of the contract, Sheps Culinary Creations “will have the exclusive catering rights for all events held in the events center (since they have that capability) with the exception of the Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament as specified in the contract,” according to a staff memo.
Robinson said the city put out a request for proposal after the previous operator, Burger Boys, told the city it would no longer be operating the event center and cafe.
The city received a proposal from Ashley Shepherd, the owner of Sheps Culinary Creations. Shepherd also owns the River Bridge Event Center, which is being built on Main Street in Spanish Fork.
“We’re kind of excited about this, frankly,” Robinson said. “Because not only did she come forward and say ‘I’m interested,’ but she’s in the industry. And I think she’s going to do wonders for the golf course.”
Robinson told the council Shepherd owning another event center was not a “direct conflict” with the city because the River Bridge Event Center will cater to higher-cost events like weddings.
“It is a higher end venue so The Oaks would be a great middle end venue as another option for her to sell,” Robinson wrote in the memo. “She has a great established catering business with many menu options that will make the events center much more of an attractive and viable venue.”
The city council also approved a last-minute change to the contract to have Sheps Culinary Creations receive 35% of revenue collected by the events center, while previous operators received 30%.
“I think it’s going to be a real good relationship for us,” the parks and recreation director said.