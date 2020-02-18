The Spanish Fork City Council approved two projects with the Nebo School District on Tuesday to improve safety on congested roads and increase access to two junior high school parking lots in the city.
The first project will widen Center Street outside of Diamond Fork Junior High School to five lanes, which “is a really high traffic area,” according to Chris Thompson, director of public works and city engineer for Spanish Fork.
Additionally, the school’s parking lot will be expanded to allow for nearly triple the amount of parking that is there, Thompson said.
The project also consists of realigning the road and driveway outside the junior high school to line up with the intersection.
“And that way we can improve access to this parking lot here (at Diamond Fork Junior High School), which is really awkward currently,” the public works director said.
Thompson said that Councilman Brandon Gordon was the one who brought it to the city’s attention that Center Street and the Diamond Fork Junior High School parking lot needed to be expanded, adding that he thought the project “was a very good idea.”
The contract notes that the project’s objective is to “create safer access” to the junior high. Nebo School District will pay $250,000 for work on the parking lot, according to the contract.
Also on Tuesday, the city council approved an interlocal agreement between Spanish Fork and Nebo School District to combine a city parking lot with Spanish Fork Junior High School’s parking lot to increase efficiency and access to the three entities.
Currently, the city maintains a parking lot for the Spanish Fork Dog Park and East Baseball Field that is gated off from an adjacent parking lot owned by Nebo School District. Combining the parking lots into one large lot is something “that would benefit both entities,” Thompson said.
As another part of the project, the city will create an access lane near the junior high school that will allow buses to drop off students near the north end of the school and exit away from traffic, which Thompson said would decrease congestion in front of the school.
As it is now, traffic is frequently backed up at the “awkward intersection” at Canyon Road near the junior high, Thompson said, creating conflict between buses and parents dropping off their kids.
“So we’re excited about both of these changes for making traffic better around the junior high,” said Thompson.
According to Thompson, the ideas for the project came from a committee made up of parents, school district officials, city engineering staff and members of a traffic engineering firm.
Costs for the project near Spanish Fork Junior High would be shared by the city and school district, the interlocal agreement states.
Nebo School District will be responsible for the costs of construction in the south parking lot it owns, which are not to exceed $155,000. The city and school district will split the costs of construction to the north parking lot and the access lane.
The city council approved both projects unanimously during its Tuesday evening meeting. Spanish Fork Public Information Officer Scott Aylett said the city hopes the projects will make city roads safer for residents to travel on and make it easier for kids to get in and out of school.