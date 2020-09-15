The Spanish Fork City Council voted on Tuesday to rescind a zone change ordinance and then reapproved the same zone change after a council member who previously voted on the ordinance recused himself.
The ordinance would change the property at 800 W. Del Monte Road from industrial to residential zoning in order to make way for a proposed townhome development.
The Del Monte Townhomes development would consist of 54 townhomes, according to a presentation by the Arive Homes, the developer of the project.
“Single family detached product has always been a staple of Arive Homes, but as prices increase, so does the demand for a smaller attached product,” the company wrote in the presentation. “Townhomes represented about 20% of new home starts for Arive in 2018, and that number is expected to grow to almost 50% over the next 3 years.”
“These smaller detached products are becoming more and more important to the Utah market as they open new doors to more affordable home ownership,” according to the presentation.
The Spanish Fork Development Review Committee reviewed the proposal on April 29 and recommended that the zone change and the preliminary plat approval requests be approved, while the Spanish Fork Planning Commission recommended on June 3 that it be denied.
The Spanish Fork City Council voted 3-2 on Sept. 1 to approve the zone change.
A handful of Spanish Fork residents spoke at the Sept. 1 public hearing in opposition to the proposed development, arguing that increasing congestion near Riverview Elementary and the American Leadership Academy would be dangerous for children who walk to school and play near the roads.
Dean Ingram, co-owner of the Spanish Fork-based Arive Homes, said he would be “more than willing to work with engineering … to do the best I can to limit the traffic and different things that cause a concern of the neighbors with safety.”
During the public comment period of Tuesday’s city council meeting, some Spanish Fork residents raised concerns about potential conflict of interest between the city and the developer.
Councilmember Mike Mendenhall disclosed on Sept. 1 that Ingram “has been a client of mine in the financial world for 15 years” but emphasized that the business relationship would not influence his vote. He later voted in favor of the zone change.
According to the Municipal Officers’ and Employees’ Ethics Act, officials are required to publicly disclose any conflicts of interests they have with entities doing business with the city or any personal economic interests. The act does not state, however, that an official must recuse themselves if there is a conflict of interest.
Before the council started discussing the Del Monte Townhomes projects on Tuesday, Mendenhall recused himself from vote and discussion.
“Mayor, before we get into any discussion or potential vote or anything like this, I’d just like to publicly recuse myself from discussion or any vote,” he said. “Just for the potential of any conflict there.”
The remaining council members voted 2-2 on the zone change ordinance, and Mayor Steve Leifson explained that “if there is a tie vote with the council, I get to vote.”
“My vote will be yes,” the mayor said. “So, that gets approved.”
In addition to voting 3-2 in favor of the zone change, Leifson and the city council voted 3-2 to approve the proposed preliminary plat for the townhome project.
Councilmember Stacy Beck, who voted against both the zone change and preliminary plat approval, said that “since day one, I just didn’t feel like this was the right place for this zone.”
“I’ve tried my best to listen, whether it’s personal phone calls or emails, and just seeing things from the resident’s point of view,” said Beck.
In explaining his dissenting votes, Councilmember Chad Argyle said he understood the importance of high-density housing but thought the development created “a safety issue” for kids in the area.
Councilmember Keir Scoubes, on the other hand, said he voted in favor of the project because he believed increasing development was the way to improve safety.
“That is one of the principal reasons as to why I’m voting the way I’m voting today, is my concern of traffic and getting it fixed,” Scoubes said.