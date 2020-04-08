Spanish Fork City Manager Seth Perrins told the City Council and Mayor Steve Leifson on Tuesday that he expected the city to see major reductions in sales tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we’re seeing is that many of our stores just simply aren’t open any more,” Seth Perrins said during the City Council meeting. “And we really don’t know what the impact of that will be.”
Perrins said sales tax data from the state “lags by two months,” so the city is just getting its sales tax data for January and will get February’s numbers in about three weeks. Still, Perrins said the city will likely see “significant” reductions in revenue caused by coronavirus-related business closures and social distancing directives.
“(In) sales tax(es), just for the last two months of this budget year, we’re estimating a potential decrease of about $600,000 to $700,000,” said Perrins.
Dave Anderson, director of Spanish Fork’s community and economic department, said residents should support local businesses and restaurants in any way they can, noting that the city put together a list of restaurants that are open during the pandemic.
“I think it’s take-out Monday, Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday,” Anderson said. “Any time anybody possibly can find justification for supporting a local restaurant … please do that.”
Anderson said the city can help small businesses by being flexible with utility payments. Business owners who are struggling to pay their utility bills “need to reach out to our utility staff as soon as they can,” said Anderson, “with the idea that everybody’s going to have more options available” when it comes paying utility bills.
“It seems to me that that’s certainly a key area where we can provide some immediate assistance,” Anderson told the City Council.
According to Finance Director Kent Clark, the city made slight budget adjustments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing total expenditures from $117.5 million to $117.9 million, an increase of about $360,800.
The Spanish Fork ambulance department budget saw the biggest increase, Clark said, which went up from $1 million to $1.2 million.
“That’s mainly because of a change in the structure of how the ambulances … (are) covering shifts and the way that they earn their pay,” said Clark.
Although it has brought serious financial hardship on local businesses, Perrins said social distancing has helped Utah County see “success in flattening the curve.”
“At this moment, it appears that we are beginning to see a downward trend (in infection rates) in our county data as well (as our state data),” he said. “Which bodes well for us.”
Councilman Mike Mendenhall brought up the toll that social distancing can take on mental health.
“Certainly not being able to meet each other face to face and greet each other, which is something we all want to do ... is a tough thing on people’s mental health,” Mendenhall said.
Mendenhall added that Spanish Fork residents who need mental health resources should reach out to city officials.
“The city has been actively putting resources available for people to be able to (get) help with mental health issues,” he said.