When Spanish Fork rolled out the design of a 10-plus acre all-abilities park expected to open by July, 16-year-old Caleb Pollock felt like something was missing.
Pollock, a junior at Spanish Fork High School, felt that residents of all ages — and all abilities — would appreciate a small “ride on train” running through the park. The proposed park will feature a wheelchair swing, a sensory play area and harness-equipped zip lines.
“I’ve always enjoyed riding on trains at the zoo and up at Lagoon,” Pollock said, adding that the ride on train at the Thunder Junction All Abilities Park in St. George, which influenced the design of the Spanish Fork park, is one of the park’s most popular attractions.
“People just love it,” said Pollock. “There’s always been a huge draw for trains for everyone, really.”
Inspired by Thunder Junction’s train and another at Shay Park in Saratoga Springs, the high school student “started coming up with a proposal … to see how feasible it would be to put in a train” in the city’s incoming all-abilities park.
On Tuesday, Pollock gave a presentation before the Spanish Fork City Council that included initial designs of a ride on train, estimated costs and archival images of trains in the area.
“Spanish Fork has a lot of very unique railroad history,” Pollock said in an interview on Thursday. “We can help preserve some railroad history and do some neat stuff just by incorporating the train into the park. And also, I mean, kids just love trains, and trains are so much fun for little kids.”
As an homage to Spanish Fork’s rich history of railroads, Pollock suggested the locomotive be modeled after the Rio Grande GP9 that used to run through the area. He also suggested railroad crossing signs be acquired from a run-down railroad line between Spanish Fork and Payson that hasn’t been used since the ‘90s.
“Basically the idea is that the city would be able to obtain these signs from UTA (Utah Transit Authority), as they are not being used for any rail services, and install those in the park and preserve history,” Pollock said during his presentation before the City Council.
To ensure the train would be accessible to people of all abilities, Pollock envisions it would be equipped with flat riding cars that the public could “easily access.” Additionally, Pollock and his grandfather are working on a design to attach an electric wheelchair seat to the top of a flat car.
Pollock estimates that the train and 3,020-foot track would cost the city between $150,000 and $200,000, including labor and shipping costs. But the city could get this money back by charging $1 per train ride, he said.
Pollock gauged public support for the train project by launching a poll in a Facebook group for Spanish Fork residents.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, 531 Facebook users said they would be “Interested in Riding a Train in the Park” while only 38 users said they didn’t want a train in the park. 28 users said they would be interested in volunteering to help construct the railroad.
The City Council praised Pollock for the research he put into his presentation and Mayor Steve Leifson suggested Pollock meet with Parks and Recreation Director Dale Robinson to “see where we can go with this.”
“I’ve never seen anyone come so prepared,” said Councilwoman Stacy Beck.
“We’ve paid consulting firms thousands of dollars and they have not performed that well,” Councilman Brandon Gordon said.
Pollock said he will be meeting with Robinson in the coming weeks to discuss whether the city will pursue the project.