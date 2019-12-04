Spanish Fork is kicking off a fresh decade with its newest milestone.
Spanish Fork Hospital, currently under construction, plans to open fall 2020 in the growing region.
“It excites me to know we are coming into a community that needs a hospital,” Francis Gibson, the hospital’s administrator, said as he stood among the burgeoning construction site.
He estimates that construction on the hospital is 60% to 65% complete.
Crews are laying 1,500 bricks a day in order to be finished with brick work by the end of the winter.
“It’s coming along quickly,” Gibson said.
The hospital currently has three employees. It plans to begin hiring for managers in February, with more hires coming in the summer.
Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on the hospital in 2018. Located at 765 E. Market Place Drive, it is being constructed on 45 acres east of Interstate 15 and north of U.S. Highway 6. It will be the second hospital in southern Utah County.
When complete, the $150 million structure will include about 30 beds and will have a focus on women’s and medical/surgical services. The facility will include labor and delivery services, caesarean section rooms, antepartum rooms, postpartum beds, an emergency department, operating rooms and gastroenterology suites. It will also provide imaging services, cardiopulmonary diagnostic testing and infusion therapy.
The grounds will also include an on-site medical office building, an InstaCare and an alongside birthing center for licensed midwives to deliver infants.
Gibson anticipates the hospital will perform 3,000 to 4,000 surgeries and deliver 1,500 babies a year. The hospital is expected to serve 80% to 85% of the community need. Patients who need more advanced care will be treated at larger facilities like Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
But Gibson wants Spanish Fork Hospital to be more than a place people go to for episodes of care. He sees the community going there for classes to learn about preventative care, opioid abuse and how to stay healthy.
“Really, what I want to create is an atmosphere for people to learn,” he said.
Gibson sees that knowledge extending beyond the science of health. He said he wants the hospital to provide price transparency so a patient knows what the cost of services will be before they receive a bill.