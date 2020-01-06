It’s late at night, and Spanish Fork city’s wellness coordinator Susan Chapman gets a phone call. On the other line is someone telling her news of another tragic loss in her community — death by suicide. This time, it’s a teen boy. Her thoughts immediately turn to the family, and she goes into action calling friends — friends who know all-too-well what it is like to lose a son this way.
Chapman puts a care package together, drives to pick up her friends, and together they head over to meet the family of the loved one lost. Inside the home, words are spoken, tears are shed and hearts are joined in tragedy as they each lift each other up toward healing.
The experience is part of Spanish Fork city’s wellness initiative that includes mental health and suicide prevention.
The initiative came about in 2015 when the city applied for a grant from the Utah League of Cities and Towns in conjunction with Intermountain Healthcare. The grant would be for $225,000, with applicants being required to show how they’d use the funds to promote active and healthy living within their communities. Councilmember Mike Mendenhall was the first to hear about the grant as a member of the league, and wanted to expand the city’s focus to mental health.
This focus, according to city officials, came after a member of the Youth City Council died by suicide.
Upon hearing of the teen’s passing, Mendenhall, who served as the City Council representative to the Youth City Council, realized that there was more to community health than just the physical component — there was a significant need to address mental health in the community.
“We realized that there was a very serious problem in our community, and that the cavalry wasn’t coming, so we needed to be proactive in addressing it,” Mendenhall said. “We recognize that suicide prevention typically isn’t the role of the city; however, we feel that significant problems require unique solutions, and that suicide prevention needs to be addressed more broadly — it needs to be a combined effort throughout the community.”
With the help of Chapman in writing the grant, a mental component was added, and Spanish Fork was awarded the funds. The city also received an additional $10,000 grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for suicide prevention.
According to Chapman, when implementing a mental health/suicide prevention component, the city wanted to make sure that it used only proven methods of help.
“Suicide is something that is affecting more and more everyday, and there are so many people and organized efforts to try to combat this epidemic,” Chapman said. “While all are well-intended and are helping many, we as a city felt it was important to do our research to see what is really working to save lives.”
After much research, the city narrowed its approach to suicide prevention to five proven ways that include:
1. Coordinate suicide prevention efforts through a coalition: Working within organizations to form support groups.
2. Implement gatekeeper trainings: Provide trainings to school officials, hospitals, businesses and individuals on how to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives. These trainings include, QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer.); CALM (Counseling on Access to Lethal Means); and Working Minds (Suicide Prevention in the Workplace).
3. Reduce lethal means access: Educating people on responsible gun and weapon use, and providing ways to do that (i.e., gun locks at the local library).
4. Increase broad postvention efforts including response local reporting and survivor support: Working on actions taken after a suicide occurs to reduce the contagion effect, and giving support to survivors of loved ones lost.
5. Reduce barriers to care: Educating those struggling with suicidal thoughts and tendencies on where to go for help.
While these prevention strategies have been in place for a few years, Chapman said the city has been working hard lately to get the word out to the public. In January of 2019, Spanish Fork put out media campaigns at local theaters, online, via its cable network, and social media about responsible gun use. One video showed an older gentleman at a gun range talking about a time when he was struggling with depression. He spoke to the audience about friends of his who were concerned about his access to lethal means who asked if they could hold on to his firearms until things turned around. He ended with, “I think they saved my life.”
According to officials, the ad showed 3,500 times in theaters over a 14-week period, and was viewed online 71,479 times with a completion rate of 88%. Chapman said it isn’t about putting on restrictions, but teaching responsible weapon ownership.
“In our research, we found that the No. 1 suicide prevention strategy was reducing lethal means,” Chapman said. “We wanted to get the message out, but in a way that was informative and not attacking. We approached gun owners as well as an NRA representative, and found that most people who own guns are passionate about safe gun ownership. We made sure the focus of reducing lethal means was not about putting on restrictions, but teaching responsibility.”
Through providing trainings, educating the public on how to approach individuals struggling, informing people where to go for help, and providing support in the instances where suicide is completed, city officials have said they have seen a positive change and impact in the community.
“We are strengthening support locally for those who experience loss due to suicide,” Chapman said. “We have trained many people, dispelled many myths and had lots of conversations. We’ve had people return after our QPR trainings and say, ‘I believe my son is alive because I attended one of your trainings,’ or ‘We now talk openly about my sister’s depression and she is more connected to the family because of the training.’ We have had people leave the training and actually use the skills they learned of how to save someone’s life that very night. This is a work of hope.”
While the numbers have shown a slight decline in recent years, according to IBIS statistics, Chapman said that the work being done now is about saving future generations.
“My hope is to work deep, and focus on upstream prevention, which are protective and risk factors of youth,” she said. “It will take about 10 years to see outcomes, but is very effective and impactful. If we address these factors while focussing on immediate prevention and intervention, you can save a group of even younger youth from being as likely as needing the same crisis interventions.”
To know more about what the Spanish Fork is doing with its wellness initiative, go to the Spanish Fork Active and Healthy Community Facebook group.