Spanish Fork will launch a two-week neighborhood cleanup program beginning on Monday aimed at decreasing congestion at the transfer station where the city’s solid waste is processed and helping residents keep a distance while doing their spring cleaning.
Spanish Fork Public Works Director Chris Thompson announced the “Stay Safe, Stay Home (and) Clean Up” program during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. According to Thompson, Councilman Brandon Gordon approached him and asked if “there’s something we can do, a program we could roll out, that might reduce the visits to our transfer station, but also give the community something very productive to do during this stay-home time.”
The city came up with the plan to place 6-foot tall dumpsters throughout the city, allowing residents to dispose of regular waste without having to make a trip to the South Utah Valley Solid Waste District transfer station in Springville.
Beginning on Monday, the city will set up various drop-off locations for residents to leave their solid garbage, including near the Spanish Fork Fire Department, Centennial Park, Abbie Court Park, Sierra Park and the Sports Park, said Scott Aylett, Spanish Fork’s public information officer.
“Our goal was to make it as accessible for as many residents in the community as possible,” said Aylett.
Another goal, according to Aylett, was “to reduce the amount of traffic that is going to the transfer station” in order to limit close-proximity interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re having a difficult time maintaining social distancing as individuals come to dispose of waste at the transfer station,” Aylett told the City Council. “And they have long lines of vehicles waiting to deposit this waste. Especially on their busy day of Saturday, when a lot of people might be doing some yard work or cleaning up.”
Aylett added that the “24/7-type program” is intended “to provide a free clean-up alternative for our residents where they can go deposit their waste.”
Spanish Fork Fleet and Garbage Services Division Manager Max Sabey said residents would be able to dump rocks, green waste, garbage, toys and plastics. They would not, however, be able to dump hazardous items, including tires, refrigerators, flammable liquids, electronics and air conditioning units that use the cooling agent Freon.
“We’re really not too concerned with what you can dump,” said Sabey. “In a nutshell, if they can put it in the garbage can, it’s okay to go in the dumpster. If it’s not supposed to go in the garbage can, then it shouldn’t go in the dumpster.”
Sabey said the city would frequently check up on the dumping sites, which will each be equipped with two dumpsters in order to prevent overflow.
“We will monitor them on a daily basis — as a matter of fact, multi(iple) times a day — to make sure they’re empty and to make sure there’s a place for people to put their garbage,” he said.
The fleet and garbage services division manager encouraged residents to “keep it clean around the dumpster” and contact the city if they run into any issues dropping off their waste.
“The dumpsters fill up pretty quick,” Sabey said. “And when they do, people have a habit of just throwing their garbage beside the dumpster.”
If the program is successful, Sabey said it could become a yearly occurrence in Spanish Fork.
The cleanup program begins on Monday and will run until May 11, according to Sabey.