Spanish Fork will be launching a rebate program later this year to incentivize residents to purchase battery or electric-powered lawn equipment in an effort to reduce emissions and improve air quality in Utah.
Residents who dispose of their gas-powered lawn mowers, snow blowers, leaf blowers, grass trimmers or chainsaws will receive up to $300 that would go toward purchasing more environmentally-friendly equipment that is powered by gas or electricity, according to Spanish Fork Power and Light Superintendent Kelly Peterson.
Peterson told the Spanish Fork City Council about the rebate program during its meeting Tuesday. He said the program is expected to launch at the end of March or beginning of April.
The idea came up during a Utah Municipal Power Agency (UMPA) conference last March, where a group gave a presentation on air quality and the different sources of air pollutants.
“We just thought it would be a good idea to … try to offer some type of program to help move people away from gas-powered equipment” and toward battery-powered equipment,” Peterson said.
The program is in partnership with UMPA, which will give out the rebates and train utilities and billing departments on how to keep track of customers to avoid duplications, said Peterson.
Funding for the rebates will come from an UMPA Energy Efficiency Fund to which Spanish Fork has contributed $55,744.
“We’re hoping that will last more than one season,” Peterson told the council, “But we’re not sure.”
Peterson said that other cities who partner with UMPA, including Provo, Salem and Nephi, will have the option of opting in to the rebate program.
Residents can dispose of their gas-powered lawn equipment at a solid waste service district, which will give them a receipt verifying the disposal. After they purchase a new piece of equipment, they can submit the receipts to UMPA and receive their rebate.
Residents who dispose of gas-powered equipment will receive a rebate that either matches the purchasing price of the new equipment or a maximum of $300 for lawn mowers and snow blowers and $50 for grass trimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws.
Newer residents to the city who are making first-time purchases will be incentivized to buy electric or battery-powered equipment as well, Peterson said. Purchases without disposals will be rebated up to $175 and $25, depending on the type of equipment.
Councilman Chad Argyle asked whether residents would be able to purchase equipment of any brand. Peterson said they could, adding that the only requirement is that the equipment is not powered by gas.
The city is looking to partner with local retailers to get the word out about the rebate, Peterson said, including The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Lowe’s.
Residents interested in applying for a rebate can do so by filling out an application on a website that is still being developed, Peterson said.