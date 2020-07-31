Authorities and first responders reported to the area of the Hidden Oaks Mountain Bike Trail located east of the Spanish Fork Reservoir around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Initial reports indicated that a mountain bike had been discovered off the trail. A short distance from the bike, complainants also found a man. When officers arrived on scene, they determined the man was dead, according to the press release by the Spanish Fork Police Department.
At this point in the investigation, authorities believe the man crashed while riding his mountain bike and died from the injuries he sustained. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
So far, no witnesses of the crash have come forward, and the exact time the accident occurred is currently unknown. Investigators were told the 52-year-old Spanish Fork resident left home alone around 2 p.m. to ride his mountain bike.
Officials have not yet released the man’s name pending the notification of his family.
More information will be published as it becomes available.