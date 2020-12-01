Sarah’s husband had to stop working in June when he was diagnosed with a heart condition. He returned to work in August, but his health problems reappeared later that month, and by September, he was out of work again.
Sarah’s husband has had two heart procedures and will have another shortly, she said, adding that he is their family’s only source of income.
Sarah, of Spanish Fork, has had medical problems of her own, and as a result, she has been getting by on Social Security Disability Insurance for the past two years.
In the wake of medical and financial difficulties, Sarah is seeking help from the community this holiday season to get Christmas presents for her two children.
Sarah’s son, who is 11, is in need of pants — preferably size 10S bootcut pants from The Children’s Place — as well as some large shirts, a large winter coat and size four shoes.
The son, whose favorite colors are black and orange, would also love to get a computer chair or color-changing LED lights for his bedroom this Christmas.
Sarah’s 14-year-old daughter’s favorite clothes are large jeggings and extra-large hoodies from Walmart, as well as size seven shoes.
The teenager also wants color-changing LED lights as well as paint supplies and canvases. Her favorite color is black.
Sarah, who noted that this was her first year applying for the Sub for Santa program, said she was grateful for the community support.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed.