With new orders, directives and announcements related to the COVID-19 pandemic coming down from the state regularly, Spanish Fork city officials want to keep residents up to speed and help them understand how the pandemic will impact the city.
"We certainly feel the need to help our residents stay informed,” said Scott Aylett, Spanish Fork’s public information officer.
The city has taken a number of measures to do so, including holding Q&A live streams on Facebook for residents to ask questions and establishing an economic response task force to gauge the needs of local businesses.
"Our staff has been really proactive at looking at ways to continue to have business as usual in a time that is not usual,” Aylett said.
The city’s goals are, one, "to help disseminate any information that we receive from the state that's essential for our residents in terms of public safety,” Aylett said, including mitigation efforts to slow the spread and directives from Gov. Gary Herbert.
The second goal is "helping residents understand and see how that (information) affects them in Spanish Fork,” said Aylett. “What are the impacts of the virus on city services, on city programs, activities, events, facilities, all of those things."
Most if not all Spanish Fork city buildings are closed to the public, according to Aylett, who added that most city staff are still working in their offices.
"And we've implemented different measures to help implement social distancing in the workplace so that we don't have employees that are working too closely together,” he said.
Following Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, in which the governor directed the closure of all children’s playgrounds in the state, Aylett said the city closed and taped off its playgrounds.
Other recreational services in the city, like the Spanish Oaks Golf Course and public pickleball courts, remain open but are monitored regularly by city employees “to make sure that social distancing practices are being followed by our patrons,” Aylett said.
“And we're committed to keeping those facilities open as long as possible, but understand that if and when it gets to the point where patrons aren't respecting social distancing, we're committed to closing those facilities just as much as we're committed to keeping them open,” he said.
Aylett said the Spanish Fork Library, which is physically closed but is still offering online services, has “seen a real increased demand for digital content.” To address this demand, the library began issuing temporary library cards that residents can apply for online.
“We understand that we have new residents or maybe other residents who don't have a library card,” the public information officer said.
City officials held two live stream Q&A discussions on Facebook for residents to ask questions and to give officials “temperature reading(s) to see what is of interest and of concern to our residents at this time,” said Aylett, adding that most residents had questions about whether grocery stores, gas stations and other services would remain open.
The city did a third live stream that focused on how Spanish Fork businesses are impacted by the pandemic.
"Not only is it a difficult time for residents, but it certainly is a difficult time for business,” Aylett said.
Additionally, Aylett said the city put together an economic response task force to “help identify ways that our businesses can seek federal, state and local resources to help meet their needs” and launched an “economic response survey” for business owners to take.
The survey asks a variety of questions, including which types of disruption businesses are experiencing, such as difficulty delivering products or a drop in product demand, and what forms of assistance would be most beneficial.
Aylett said city staff are currently evaluating the survey results, at which point the task force will make recommendations to the Spanish Fork City Council for how to help impacted businesses.
The city is considering offering a deferment plan on utility bills, said Aylett, who added that such a plan would need approval from the City Council.
"But it certainly is something that we're considering and looking at,” he said.